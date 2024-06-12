Chelsea’s Aggressive Pursuit of PSG, Tottenham Target Hits Roadblock as Player Unconvinced

Stade Rennais standout Désiré Doué appears to be available this summer transfer window. Despite having a contract with the French side until 2026, the 19-year-old probably wants a new challenge in his young career.

Doué impressed with 43 appearances across all competitions this past 2023-24 season, notching four goals and six assists. In recent weeks, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, Manchester United, and Paris Saint-Germain have started talks about the young player.

Although there are already many teams keen on the teenager, another club is entering the race. According to Alexis Bernard from Le10Sport, Chelsea is making a strong effort to sign Doué, but the player isn’t fully convinced about joining yet.

With a number of clubs interested in the youngster, Rennes president Olivier Cloarec recently spoke to Ouest-France and noted his desire to keep the player but left the door open for a departure.

“Obviously, we’d like to keep him, but we know he’s been followed for a long time by the biggest European clubs, and that won’t change this summer,” Cloarec said. “I’m not talking about numbers; we’ll see based on the offers and the market.”

How much might the player cost? L’ÉQUIPE recently reported that Rennes value Doué at €60 million.