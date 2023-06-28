Chelsea in advanced talks over Angelo Gabriel move as winger nears £15m move from Santos

Chelsea are in advanced talks to sign Santos winger Angelo Gabriel in a deal worth around £15million.

The 18-year-old has long been regarded as one of the top talents in Brazil and is likely to complete a move to Stamford Bridge in the coming days.

Angelo broke into Santos’s first team at the age of 16 and became the youngest goalscorer in the history of the Copa Libertadores, South America’s equivalent of the Champions League, in 2021. Endrick, who will join Real Madrid next summer, has since broken that record.

Angelo is currently a Brazil under-20 international and has played 129 senior games despite only turning 18 in December. However, he is having difficult season, appearing mostly from the bench and he is not in great form.

It remains unclear whether the teenager will sign for Chelsea’s first team, under-21s or their new affiliate club Strasbourg.

Angelo could become Chelsea’s third signing with Villarreal striker Nicolas Jackson soon set to join in a £32million deal. Christopher Nkunku long had an agreement in place over his £52m move from RB Leipzig, while the Blues will next switch focus to signing Brighton’s Moises Caicedo.