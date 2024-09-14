Chelsea ace shares exactly what Enzo Maresca has done to improve his game

Noni Madueke has revealed how Enzo Maresca has helped his game since he arrived the club and described the Italian as a “great coach.”

Maresca surprisingly replaced Mauricio Pochettino earlier this summer and signed a five year contract at Stamford Bridge, making him the fourth permanent manager in just over two years under the Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital ownership.

The 44-year-old has overseen a mixed start to the season with the Blues picking up four points from their opening three games.

Madueke on how Maresca has helped him

The way Maresca plays is different to how a lot of the squad have played before but despite not getting the results they wanted so far, there are signs the players are adapting and you can see a clear stye of play and identity starting to form.

One player who seems to have hugely benefited from Maresca’s arrival is Madueke and the winger has taken his good form from the end of last season into the new campaign.

Madueke revealed which aspects of his game the former Leicester boss has helped him with and described him as a great coach.

Madueke has started the season brilliantly with four goals in four games in all competitions.

“The guy doesn’t sleep on details, man,” he told Sky Sports.

“He had helped me so much in a such short space of time, and it’s not lacking such big ways and trying to change my game and stuff, but it’s just opening my eyes to the little details to make me that little bit more effective, that little bit more clinical, you know?

“So, yeah, he’s a fantastic tactician, and it’s pretty obvious for you to realise that in a very short space of time, I think the first few days, I already know, okay, yeah, this guy’s serious? Yeah, he’s a great coach.”

After not playing in the first game against Manchester City, Madueke has featured in all the subsequent games and his form as seen him nail down that right wing position in Maresca;s side.

The 22-year-old has four goals in four games in all competitions this season, including a brilliant hat-trick against Wolves and also became an England international on Tuesday night after coming on against Finland.

Wingers are a key part of Maresca’s system and Madueke appears tailor-made for it, and despite the arrival of Pedro Neto, Joao Felix and Jadon Sancho the former PSV man appears to be thriving amongst the increased competition.