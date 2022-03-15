Chelsea abandon request to hold FA Cup tie at Middlesbrough behind closed doors

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)

Chelsea have abandoned their request to hold their FA Cup quarter-final tie at Middlesbrough behind closed doors.

A statement, released by the FA on Tuesday evening, confirmed successful talks with the Blues following their claim about the “integrity” of the match.

The Premier League club are currently banned from selling tickets to fans as part of Government sanctions against Russian oligarch owner Roman Abramovich and his UK assets.

The statement read: “After constructive talks between The FA and Chelsea, the club has agreed to remove their request for the FA Cup quarter-final tie against Middlesbrough to be played behind closed doors.

“The FA remains in ongoing discussions with Chelsea, the Premier League and Government to find a solution that would enable both Chelsea fans to attend games and away fans to attend Stamford Bridge, whilst ensuring sanctions are respected.”

More to follow...