Chelsea 5-0 Barrow: Blues roll into Carabao Cup fourth-round with emphatic victory

Routine: Chelsea eased to big win over Barrow in the Carabao Cup (Zac Goodwin/PA Wire)

Chelsea sailed into the fourth round of the Carabao Cup with a 5-0 win over League Two side Barrow.

Blues boss Enzo Maresca made 11 changes to the team who beat West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday and the quality on show even in reserve underlined the strength in depth on offer.

Christopher Nkunku set the tone early by bagging two of his three goals, the second of which was a fine backheel following Malo Gusto’s cross, while a brilliant free-kick from Joao Felix forced a harsh own goal from Bluebirds ‘keeper Paul Farman.

The Blues were three goals up and out of sight inside half an hour with Felix the ring leader in an overwhelming first-half attacking display, the forward who played 44 times last season for Barcelona making featherlight work of a team who were in the National League as recently as four years ago.

The Portugal international had a crucial hand in his side's third goal, his free-kick striking the post and going in off Barrow goalkeeper Paul Farman, that after Nkunku had scored twice in the first 18 minutes.

Nkunku went on to complete his first Chelsea hat-trick in the second half with his side's fifth goal. Before that, Neto had registered another first, opening his Blues account with a tap-in from Mykhailo Mudryk's square pass.

The game was also notable for the return of Ben Chilwell, on as a half-time substitute to a raucous welcome from home fans five weeks after being told by Maresca he had no future at the club.

The goals began flowing after eight minutes. Renato Veiga played a pass centrally to Felix who took a touch to evade the outstretched leg of Dean Campbell and hoisted a devilish lob forward for the run of Nkunku, the forward capitalising on his first start in four games with a shot that squeezed through the hands of Farman.

His second to make it 2-0 after 15 minutes was sublime. Neto's back heel for Malo Gusto was cheeky, the right-back's cross pinpoint and in at the near post stole Nkunku with an impudent flick across goal into the corner.

Chelsea by now were rampant and Felix was next to seek to get in on the act. It looked at first as though his sweetly struck free-kick had curled over the Barrow wall and bounced in off the post. Closer inspection revealed the ball had ricocheted back against the unfortunate Farman for an own goal.

Maresca's side scored their fourth two minutes after the restart. Barrow were careless with possession in midfield allowing Nkunku to nip onto a loose ball and drive forward. He fed Mudryk advancing outside him and from there it was a simple task to find Neto for a tap-in at the far post.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall was denied his first Chelsea goal by a smart save from Farman, flinging himself low to his right to turn away the midfielder's rasping drive.

At the other end Blues goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen got down well to prevent Kian Spence's whipped free-kick from squeaking inside the post.

Barrow's hopes of a giant-killing were long extinguished, but there was almost a fairytale of a different kind when 18-year-old substitute Tyrique George had a golden chance to open his Chelsea account, skewing his shot awkwardly wide with only the goalkeeper to beat.

Nkunku finally completed his treble moments later, Farman dribbling himself into a mess and gifting the ball to the France international who rolled in Chelsea's fifth.