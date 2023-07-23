Chelsea 4-3 Brighton: Blues back amongst the goals as Nicolas Jackson thrills in Philadelphia

Chelsea beat Brighton 4-3 in an entertaining friendly match as part of the Premier League Summer Series in Philadelphia.

Danny Welbeck had given the Seagulls the lead with an emphatic finish but Christopher Nkunku’s second goal in as many games provided an instant response as the Blues continue to get to grips with life under Mauricio Pochettino.

The equaliser came after tidy work between Carney Chukwuemeka and Ian Maatsen in the box, allowing the French summer signing to force in a scruffy finish.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Brighton are much further on in their development and it showed with Kepa Arrizabalaga the much busier goalkeeper for large parts of the first-half.

Chelsea remain a work in progress but there are plenty of promising signs. That’s nine goals scored in pre-season after a year defined by the team’s struggles up front.

Brighton were reduced to ten men just before the hour mark when Jan Paul van Hecke was booked twice in the space of just a few minutes, allowing for much more space for Chelsea to work in.

Pochettino made changes and brought on Nicolas Jackson and Mykhailo Mudryk, with the two combining for the second. The former scooped the ball up to the latter on the break and the Ukraine star, who has not had it easy since joining, finished with aplomb.

Conor Gallagher added a third after reacting first to a rebound following a shot from Cesare Casadei before Jackson bagged a fourth with an excellent finish.

Joao Pedro pulled one back after Levi Colwill had brought the Brazilian down in the box but Chelsea held on even despite Denis Undav’s late goal.