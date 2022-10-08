Chelsea 3-0 Wolves: Armando Broja nets first Blues goal on perfect afternoon for Graham Potter’s side

(REUTERS)

Chelsea made it three wins in a week as they eased past managerless Wolves with a 3-0 win at Stamford Bridge.

Confidence was high for the Blues heading into the match, after a thumping victory over AC Milan in midweek backed up Potter’s first win as Blues boss at Crystal Palace.

Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic scored either side of half-time as they made the most of their opportunities to start, before Armando Broja netted his first goal for the club in the closing stages as Chelsea made it four matches without defeat since the managerial chance in west London.

Potter made seven changes to his side in a surprise lineup, with Thiago Silva, Reece James, Raheem Sterling and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang among those to drop out of the team at Stamford Bridge.

While Wolves had the occasional moment of promise on the counter, Matheus Nunes their best player by a margin, it was an utterly dominant display from the hosts in the opening 45 minutes.

Christian Pulisic and Mason Mount were unable to make the most of their chances, while Cesar Azpilicueta was a constant threat down the right but had nobody in the box to take advantage of his deliveries.

It looked like being a frustrating first-half for Chelsea but, seconds before the break, the opening goal came. Mount did brilliantly in the build-up before putting a ball into the box, where Havertz looped a header past Jose Sa.

Wolves were the better side immediately after the restart, threatening to level things up, but the Blues scored at the perfect time to bring a swift end to that pressure and take complete control.

Pulisic played a one-two with Mount, drove into the box and dinked a lovely finish over Sa as the Wolves goalkeeper flew of his line, as the American netted his first goal of the season.

That proved to be enough for Chelsea, with Wolves barely offering a threat from that point beyond the occasional dangerous run and cross from Adama Traore who gave Marc Cucurella an uncomfortable afternoon.

As the clock ticked into the 90th minute, Broja got on the end of Kovacic’s pass and hammered a brilliant finish into the bottom corner, a brief VAR review for offside not denying him his moment.

Chelsea’s attention now turns to the trip to the San Siro in midweek, as they look to pick up from where they left off when hammering Milan at Stamford Bridge to get their Champions League campaign back on track.