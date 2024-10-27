Chelsea 2-1 Newcastle: Pass of the season from Palmer

[Getty Images]

Cole Palmer is proving himself as an incredible goal scorer, but the pass he made to help set up the opener for Chelsea against Newcastle was something special.

Receiving the ball deep inside his own half, he turned, spotted the run of Pedro Neto and sent him away with a precise ball that found its target from over 60 yards. Neto was then able to square for Nicolas Jackson to score.

Before the game, Palmer had been praised by Chelsea legend Gianfranco Zola for his awareness during games, a point that was underlined by that moment of brilliance from the Chelsea forward.

But aside from the goals and the brilliant passes, perhaps what is also so likeable about Palmer is his sheer love of playing football.

"I always try to enjoy my football game by game," Palmer told Sky Sports after Sunday's game. "I try to not put pressure on myself."

Both he and Chelsea appear to be benefitting in full from that attitude to the game.