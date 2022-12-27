Chelsea 2-0 Bournemouth: Reece James injury setback mars much-needed win for Graham Potter

(PA)

Chelsea marked their return to Premier League action with a much-needed 2-0 win over Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge.

Kai Havertz and Mason Mount were both on target inside the opening 25 minutes to remove any sense of jeopardy for Graham Potter’s side, who will be concerned after Reece James was forced off with a worrying setback on his first appearance since recovering from a serious knee injury.

James - who missed England’s World Cup campaign with the injury sustained against AC Milan in the Champions League back in October - pulled up less than 10 minutes into the second half and pointed to his knee and covered his face as he received treatment, later walking off under his own power.

Chelsea created numerous other chances but couldn’t properly kill off Tuesday night’s game, but ultimately it mattered little as Bournemouth failed to offer a sustained attacking threat despite brighter periods after the break and a committed finish.

The win ends a dismal run of form for the Blues dating back to before the World Cup break, with a run of four successive top-flight losses for the first time since March 1998 easily avoided.

Instead, they scored two goals in the first half of a league game for the first time this season to move above west London rivals Fulham and into eighth spot before opening 2023 with a trip to Nottingham Forest and double-header against Manchester City, with Chelsea now six points adrift of the top four.

