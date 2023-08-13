Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool: Mauricio Pochettino era starts with draw as Blues impress at Stamford Bridge

(PA)

The Mauricio Pochettino era at Chelsea began with a 1-1 draw against Liverpool on the opening weekend of the Premier League season.

It was the Reds who took the lead at Stamford Bridge through Luis Diaz, but Axel Disasi levelled before the break and the Blues were then on top for the entire second half. They had no clear-cut chances to show for it though, and no winner, as the high-profile clash ended all square.

Liverpool started brilliantly in west London and got the goal their performance deserved, Mohamed Salah sliding a superb pass into Diaz’s path and the winger produced the finish as he slid in. Salah very nearly had one of his own, lifting the ball over Robert Sanchez, but VAR deemed the Egyptian to be offside.

The hosts gradually grew into the match and equalised as Liverpool’s defensive frailties became increasingly apparent. Ben Chilwell nodded a ball back into the box, and Axel Disasi beat Alisson to the ball for a debut goal.

VAR then came to Liverpool’s rescue as Chilwell rounded Alisson and finished into the empty net less than two minutes later, with replays showing the wing-back was just beyond Trent Alexander-Arnold as the goal was ruled out.

Chelsea had Liverpool pinned back in their own half for much of the second period, Nicolas Jackson going close to giving the Blues the lead as he beat Ibrahima Konate for pace and fired straight at Alisson.

One final chance fell the way of Mykhailo Mudryk deep in stoppage-time as he was played in, but the winger took the ball round Alisson and could not catch up with it as the hosts had to settle for an opening point.