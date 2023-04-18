Chelsea 0-2 Real Madrid (0-4 agg): Rodrygo brace sends Champions League holders into semi-finals

(AFP via Getty Images)

Real Madrid booked their place in the Champions League semi-finals with a 2-0 victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Despite having a two-goal advantage after their first-leg win at the Bernabeu, Real had to overcome some nervy moments in west London as N’Golo Kante and Marc Cucurella both wasted huge chances for the hosts.

And that poor finishing proved costly after the break as Rodrygo put the visitors up on the night before putting the finishing touches on yet another European job well done for Real with his second late on.

The 14-time champions are through once more to the last-four where they will likely face Manchester City, barring a stunning comeback from Bayern Munich on Wednesday night.

Frank Lampard, who has now lost all four of his matches since returning to the club, went with a surprisingly defensive lineup at Stamford Bridge, with Kante and Conor Gallagher two of the more attacking players in the side, though it was a confident start from Chelsea.

A cross from Reece James fell for Kante in the box, completely free, but the Frenchman badly scuffed his effort and it dribbled wide of the post.

Real had the occasional dangerous moment themselves, with Rodrygo striking the woodwork from a tight angle and both Luka Modric and Vinicius Jr forcing Kepa Arrizabalaga into first-half saves, before Vinicius was unable to turn home a cross from close range at the back post.

But it was a low-key display overall from the defending champions, and Chelsea should have led at the break. Another James cross this time found Cucurella in space at the back post, but Thibaut Courtois flew off his line to smother the shot.

Kante had his second huge chance of the night after the break, after Gallagher nodded the ball down, and this time it was a superb block from Eder Militao that denied him, as Chelsea’s wastefulness reared its head once more.

It proved terminal to their European hopes, as Real ruthlessly punished them. Trevoh Chalobah launched himself into a challenge out wide, was beaten to the ball by Rodrygo and the visitors were away. The cut back found Vinicius, he played the ball back inside to Rodrygo and the finish duly followed.

That was more than enough to finish off the tie, but Rodrygo made sure with his second of the night ten minutes from time. Vinicius found Federico Valverde, he skipped past the challenges in the box and played it back for Rodrygo who could stroll into the empty net with the ball.