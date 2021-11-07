Cheick Diallo to join Pistons’ G League team
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
James Edwards III: Four-year NBA F/C Cheick Diallo is joining the Detroit Pistons‘ G League affiliate Motor City, source tells @The Athletic. Diallo spent his four seasons with New Orleans and Phoenix.
Source: Twitter @JLEdwardsIII
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Four-year NBA F/C Cheick Diallo is joining the Detroit Pistons‘ G League affiliate Motor City, source tells @The Athletic. Diallo spent his four seasons with New Orleans and Phoenix. – 12:13 PM