Cheick Diallo to join Pistons’ G League team

James Edwards III: Four-year NBA F/C Cheick Diallo is joining the Detroit Pistons‘ G League affiliate Motor City, source tells @The Athletic. Diallo spent his four seasons with New Orleans and Phoenix.

