Cheick Diallo to join Pistons’ G League team

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
HoopsHype
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

James Edwards III: Four-year NBA F/C Cheick Diallo is joining the Detroit Pistons‘ G League affiliate Motor City, source tells @The Athletic. Diallo spent his four seasons with New Orleans and Phoenix.
Source: Twitter @JLEdwardsIII

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Four-year NBA F/C Cheick Diallo is joining the Detroit Pistons‘ G League affiliate Motor City, source tells @The Athletic. Diallo spent his four seasons with New Orleans and Phoenix. – 12:13 PM

More on this storyline

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories