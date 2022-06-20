Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Will Want To Turn Around Its Return Trends

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Having said that, from a first glance at Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Chefs' Warehouse is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.043 = US$39m ÷ (US$1.1b - US$194m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

Thus, Chefs' Warehouse has an ROCE of 4.3%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Consumer Retailing industry average of 8.3%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Chefs' Warehouse compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Chefs' Warehouse, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 4.3% from 6.8% five years ago. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

The Bottom Line On Chefs' Warehouse's ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Chefs' Warehouse. And the stock has done incredibly well with a 138% return over the last five years, so long term investors are no doubt ecstatic with that result. So while the underlying trends could already be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

