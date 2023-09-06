Chef Sohla El-Waylly Welcomes First Baby with Husband Ham: 'Currently Out Of Office'

The chef announced the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday by sharing a sweet photo of the infant's feet

Sohla El-Waylly/ Instagram Chef Sohla El-Waylly shares glimpse of first baby

Sohla El-Waylly is officially a mom!

The chef, 39, announced the arrival of her first baby in a sweet Instagram post on Tuesday that showcased a glimpse of the infant's feet resting against a hand.

"I’m currently out of office and may be slow to respond," wrote El-Waylly next to the announcement that came weeks after she first revealed she was expecting a baby with husband Ham in a TikTok video.

While no additional details about the baby's arrival were shared, many of El-Waylly's friends and followers were quick to show their support in the comment section, including Dan Levy, who wrote: "🥹❤️🥹❤️ sending love!"

Alison Roman gushed, "🥲😍😍😍😍 congratulations to you and @hamegram ❤️❤️❤️✨." Lisa Ling wrote, "OMG!!!!!! So happy for you!!!!! Massive congrats!!!"

Related: Celebrity Babies Born in 2023

When the former Bon Appétit food editor first announced that she was going to be a mom in July, she shared that some of her pregnancy cravings included "childhood cereals."

"So I had Lucky Charms for the first time as an adult and I realized that my entire life, my sister has been picking out the marshmallows," she explained on TikTok. "I was blown away at how many marshmallows are in a bowl. I thought that you just get one marshmallow. And they are amazing."

As she gave a view of a bag of cereal, she continued, "So I decided to treat myself to my own all marshmallows. You know, to like make up for all those years of never getting enough marshmallows. So now I have my own bag of marshmallows that no one can take away from me."

Sohla El-Waylly/ Instagram Chef Sohla El-Waylly and Husband Ham

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Since announcing her pregnancy, El-Waylly has also kept busy by prepping the cookbook, Start Here, which will be released on Oct. 31. According to a synopsis, the book is expected to be an "epic guide to better eating" for "home cooks of all skill levels."

Story continues

The past few months have also been celebratory for El-Waylly, who celebrated her 13th anniversary in July. Alongside a carousel of images of her and her husband, she wrote, "Lucky 13 years 🎉 (2 weeks ago, but we both forgot and celebrated belatedly @cote_nyc)."



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.