Chef Sohla El-Waylly Welcomes First Baby with Husband Ham: 'Currently Out Of Office'
The chef announced the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday by sharing a sweet photo of the infant's feet
Sohla El-Waylly is officially a mom!
The chef, 39, announced the arrival of her first baby in a sweet Instagram post on Tuesday that showcased a glimpse of the infant's feet resting against a hand.
"I’m currently out of office and may be slow to respond," wrote El-Waylly next to the announcement that came weeks after she first revealed she was expecting a baby with husband Ham in a TikTok video.
While no additional details about the baby's arrival were shared, many of El-Waylly's friends and followers were quick to show their support in the comment section, including Dan Levy, who wrote: "🥹❤️🥹❤️ sending love!"
Alison Roman gushed, "🥲😍😍😍😍 congratulations to you and @hamegram ❤️❤️❤️✨." Lisa Ling wrote, "OMG!!!!!! So happy for you!!!!! Massive congrats!!!"
Related: Celebrity Babies Born in 2023
When the former Bon Appétit food editor first announced that she was going to be a mom in July, she shared that some of her pregnancy cravings included "childhood cereals."
"So I had Lucky Charms for the first time as an adult and I realized that my entire life, my sister has been picking out the marshmallows," she explained on TikTok. "I was blown away at how many marshmallows are in a bowl. I thought that you just get one marshmallow. And they are amazing."
As she gave a view of a bag of cereal, she continued, "So I decided to treat myself to my own all marshmallows. You know, to like make up for all those years of never getting enough marshmallows. So now I have my own bag of marshmallows that no one can take away from me."
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
Since announcing her pregnancy, El-Waylly has also kept busy by prepping the cookbook, Start Here, which will be released on Oct. 31. According to a synopsis, the book is expected to be an "epic guide to better eating" for "home cooks of all skill levels."
The past few months have also been celebratory for El-Waylly, who celebrated her 13th anniversary in July. Alongside a carousel of images of her and her husband, she wrote, "Lucky 13 years 🎉 (2 weeks ago, but we both forgot and celebrated belatedly @cote_nyc)."
For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!
Read the original article on People.