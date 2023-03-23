Chef Showdown: We want to know who your favorite chef in Miami is. Here’s what to do

Who is your favorite chef in Miami?

The Magic City’s dining scene has exploded over the past several years, bringing new flavors, new restaurants — and new and familiar chefs trying to make culinary history (or at least lure devoted customers).

Is it Michael Schwartz of Michael’s Genuine Food & Drink and Amara at Paraiso, who was recently nominated for a James Beard award for outstanding chef? Brad Kilgore, the mind behind MaryGold’s at the Arlo, Wynwood’s first hotel? Amaris Jones, who has taken over the kitchen at Marcus Samuelsson’s Red Rooster Overtown or Akino West of Little River’s Rosie’s?

You could also consider chefs such as Michelle Bernstein (Café La Trova) or Luciana Giangrandi and Alex Meyer (Boia De and Walrus Rodeo) or Pablo Zitzman (Zitz Sum). Pastry maestro Antonio Bachour just opened a French restaurant in the Design District, and Giorgio Rapicavoli reopened his popular Eating House on Giralda Plaza at the end of last year. And don’t forget the pride of Kendall, Adrienne Calvo.

We could go on, but we’d be here all day. You get the idea. Let us know who you’d like to nominate in this highly unscientific poll for bragging rights as Miami’s favorite chef.

So here is your chance to nominate your favorite Miami chef. Just fill out the form below by giving us the name of your preferred chef, where they work and a little information about what makes them the best in town. From this call out we will create a poll that allows Miami to vote on the chefs that were nominated. Every week we will post a new poll until we get to a showdown between the top two.