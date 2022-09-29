Here’s when Chef José Andrés will close his celebrated Miami Beach restaurant

José André’s Bazaar was “Miami’s most exciting place to eat” when the restaurant opened a decade ago in the SLS South Beach, a Miami Herald reviewer wrote in 2012.

Diners will have six more months to enjoy it. The Bazaar will close in March 2023, a hotel spokesperson confirmed. There is no announcement on what restaurant will replace it. It is Andrés’ sole remaining restaurant in South Florida.

“Upon the successful completion of its agreement, The Bazaar by José Andrés will be closing at the SLS South Beach in March 2023,” read a statement from the hotel. “We are extremely proud of our ten-year-long partnership and our impact on the local community. We want to express our gratitude to our long-time friend José Andrés and his team for a decade of culinary excellence here at SLS South Beach.”

The Bazaar, un auténtico viaje gastronómico por España de la mano del prestigioso chef José Andrés, en el lujoso SLS South Beach. Handout

Andrés had yet to transcend restaurants to become an international figure, a Nobel Peace Prize nominee for his charity World Central Kitchen, when Bazaar opened in 2012. He was simply one of the best chefs in the world.

And his Bazaar brought a taste of what made Andrés one of the ground-breaking chefs in molecular gastronomy. He used liquid nitrogen and out-of-the box cooking techniques to reimagine dishes, such as reconstituting the flavors of an olive into a sphere that burst when you bit into it. He took the idea of Spanish tapas and combined it with world flavors.

“‘Olives’ pop like tiny water balloons, blue cheese is frozen into mini sandwiches, bread melts like meringue, and frozen caipirinhas waft in like fog,” a Miami Herald reviewer wrote in June of 2012 when it opened. “This is no game of smoke and mirrors. Andrés is a culinary clinician who has considered every reaction his food will elicit.”

That restaurant led later to 2017’s Bazaar Mar, a short-lived but well-received seafood version of his Bazaar techniques. The restaurant lasted two years until a change of ownership at the SLS Brickell.

Bazaar South Beach

Address: 1701 Collins Ave #100, South Beach in the SLS South Beach hotel

More info: 305-455-2999, TheBazaar.com