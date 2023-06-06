Cheez-It brings ‘cheesiest roadside attraction’ to California for limited time. See it

Road trippers in California have less than a week to stop by the “biggest, cheesiest roadside attraction,” Cheez-It said.

The brand brings a whole new meaning to road trip snacks after opening Cheez-It Stop, a rest stop equipped with all things Cheez-It, the Kellogg Co. said in a June 5 news release.

Visitors can make a pit stop at the attraction’s Cheez-It themed store on Twentynine Palms Highway in Joshua Tree to stock up on essentials like hard-to-find Cheez-It flavors and postcards or use the free Cheez-It pump, a pump designed to fill your car with bags of crackers, the release said.

The pop-up attraction opened June 5 and will run until June 11, the company said.

Cheez-It enthusiasts can visit the pit stop between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., the release said.

Joshua Tree is about 130 miles east of Los Angeles.