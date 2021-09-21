This New Cheetos Halloween Tin Is Filled With Two Flavors Of Spooky Snacks



Although Halloween tends to be about bite-sized pieces of candy, that’s not the case with the latest innovation from Frito-Lay’s Cheetos. Instead of diving your hand into a bag, you can get the new tin that’s filled with two types of snacks. The more, the merrier, right?

The Bag of Bones, as it’s called, is an exclusive new snack at Walmart. The Cheetos pieces are separated into two sides: One with Flamin’ Hot and the other with White Cheddar bites. So whether you want heat or cheese, you’ll have something to satisfy your taste buds. You can take it up a notch by putting the two together for a unique bite!

The Halloween Tin is decked out in haunting elements, including Chester Cheetah in a vampire’s cape. The Flamin’ Hot and White Cheddar pieces look like bones, such as a skull, ribcage, and hand. It’s just the kind of thing that combines a trick and treat that reminds us why Halloween is so fun.

You can find the 14-ounce Cheetos Bag of Bones tin at Walmart for $7.98. It’s similar to the Cheetos Popcorn tin that was released as part of Walmart’s holiday offerings last year. Let’s just say that people went wild for it (both in stores and on Instagram), so we wouldn’t be surprised if the craze were just as high for this spooky edition.

