This cheesy pull apart garlic bread makes a great appetizer

cheesy bread

Up the ante on your traditional garlic bread with this cheesy pull-apart garlic bread recipe! Warm and hearty, this appetizer is delicious and easy to whip up in a pinch! Each bite contains a mouthwatering medley of butter, garlic, and cheese that pairs excellently with a creamy tomato basil dipping sauce. No matter the gathering, this side-dish is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser! If bread and cheese is a food combo that makes you melt, try this cheesy pull-apart garlic bread recipe.

Ingredients

Cheesy Garlic Bread With Roasted Garlic

1 loaf French bread

½ cup softened salted butter

½ tsp garlic powder

1 head of garlic

1 tsp Italian seasoning

1 cup shredded Colby & Monterey Jack cheese

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

Freshly chopped parsley (for garnish)

Tomato Basil Dipping Sauce

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

2 tbsp butter

1 finely chopped small onion

2 large chopped or grated garlic cloves

Pinch of salt

1 cup chicken stock

2 cups passata or tomato purée

1 can (28 oz.) San Marzano tomatoes

1 handful torn basil leaves

Tools

Directions

Cheesy Garlic Bread With Roasted Garlic

Roast The Garlic

Peel off the thin outer layer of the head of garlic.

Use a sharp knife to slice off a quarter-inch to a half-inch of the tops of the garlic cloves, exposing the inside of each clove.

Place the garlic head on a sheet of aluminum foil.

Drizzle olive oil over the garlic cloves, then thoroughly spread it around using your fingers.

Fold the foil over the garlic, making sure it’s fully enclosed.

Bake for 30-35 minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit, until the garlic is soft and lightly browned.

Butter Spread

Combine softened butter, garlic powder, Italian seasoning, roasted garlic, and half of each of the shredded cheeses.

Story continues

Prepare Bread

Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

Cut the French bread loaf lengthwise, place it on a baking sheet, and then make crosswise incisions into the bread.

Evenly spread the butter and cheese on each side of the garlic bread. Top with any excess Colby or mozzarella cheese.

Bake for 12-15 minutes until the butter is melted and bubbly.

Tomato Basil Dipping Sauce

Heat a saucepan or Dutch oven over medium heat with extra virgin olive oil.

Add butter, onions, garlic, and salt.

Cook for about 5-6 minutes or until the ingredients are soft but not browned, then add chicken stock and bring to a boil.

Add tomato purée followed by tomatoes.

Break up the tomatoes, then stir in basil and let simmer at a low boil for about 20-30 minutes. For a smooth dipping sauce, use an immersion blender to purée.

