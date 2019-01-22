Cheeseman vs. Garcia: Fight date, time, price, how to watch, live stream

The EBU European super welterweight belt will be on the line when Ted "The Big Cheese" Cheeseman takes on the titleholder Sergio Garcia at the O2 Arena in London on Feb. 2, live and exclusively on DAZN.

Cheeseman is undefeated with a record of 15-0 with 9 KOs. The 23-year-old is looking to move up to world title honors, but knows he must become a European champion first.

"For this fight, it's a European title, he's highly ranked with the world governing bodies and the thing is once you win a European title, there's only one other step after that," Cheeseman said.

If victorious, Cheeseman knows that the winner of Anthony Fowler and Scott Fitzgerald, who fight in March, will be knocking on his door.

"They are both obviously confident in winning, but right now if I go and win on Feb. 2, I will be the ace card, and the pair of them have got a pair of jokers," he added.

Cruiserweight star Lawrence "The Sauce" Okolie (10-0) is also fighting on the undercard. In his last bout, The Sauce battled to a unanimous decision victory over Matty Askin for the BBBofC British cruiserweight title, when the pair fought on the Anthony Joshua vs. Alexander Povetkin undercard in September.

When is the Cheeseman vs. Garcia fight?

Ted Cheeseman vs. Sergio Garcia will take place on Saturday, Feb 2. The undercard is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET, followed by the main card at 3 p.m.

How do I watch Cheeseman vs. Garcia?

The Ted Cheeseman vs. Sergio Garcia fight is not available via traditional pay-per-view methods. Instead, fans can take advantage of a 30-day free trial to watch the fight online with DAZN.

How much does the Cheeseman vs. Garcia fight cost?

Where is the Cheeseman vs. Garcia fight?

Ted Cheeseman and Sergio Garcia will fight at the O2 Arena in London. The O2 Arena is a multi-purpose indoor arena and has a capacity of 20,000 — the second-highest seating capacity of any indoor venue in the United Kingdom.

Ted Cheeseman record and bio

Name: Ted "The Big Cheese" Cheeseman

Nationality: British

Born: Aug. 20, 1995

Height: 5-10

Total fights: 15

Record: 15-0 with 9 knockouts











Sergio Garcia record and bio

Name: Sergio “El Nino” Garcia

Nationality: Spanish

Born: Oct. 12, 1992

Height: 5-11½

Total fights: 28

Record: 28-0 with 13 knockouts











Cheeseman vs. Garcia Fight card

Sergio Garcia 28-0 vs. Ted Cheeseman 15-0

Felix Cash 10-0 vs. Rasheed Abolaji 11-4-1 for the vacant Commonwealth middleweight title

Jake Ball 12-1 vs. Craig Richards 13-1

Lawrence Okolie, John Docherty, Fabio Wardley, Scott Fitzgerald and Charles Frankham are all in action too