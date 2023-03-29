Cheesecake shop is coming to Sacramento Downtown Commons in May. Here are the details

Downtown Sacramento will make room for a cheesecake destination you may have already heard of.

Set to open in May at the Downtown Commons, Cakes by Jeff the Chef will feature 4 and 8-inch size desserts in nearly 30 flavors, according to DoCo’s website. Owner Jeff Taylor, a Stockton native, broke the news in March in an Instagram post to his more than 6,000 followers.

Taylor, whose “passion ignited from a young age” creates custom cakes, runs a monthly cheesecake membership service and takes pre-orders all from his website. He won Food Network’s Sugar Showdown in 2016.

In a couple of months, customers will be able to walk into a storefront in downtown Sacramento and choose between cheesecake flavors like caramel apple cinnamon, churro, oreo, cherry bomb, strawberry, frosted animal cookie and more.

“I am grateful to venture into a new endeavor and share my favorite grandma’s recipes with everyone around the United States,” Taylor wrote on his website about his business. He sells cheesecake at seven locations across Sacramento and Stockton, but does not have a current storefront.

The address for the new location has not been announced. Taylor wasn’t available for immediate comment.

A limited selection of flavors is available in the area, according to the website:

Midtown Farmers Market - 1050 20th St.

Hub Eats & Drinks - 4740 Natomas Blvd.

Maya Traditional Mexican Cuisine - 455 Bercut Drive.

