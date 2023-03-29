Cheesecake shop is coming to Sacramento Downtown Commons in May. Here are the details

Brianna Taylor
·1 min read

Downtown Sacramento will make room for a cheesecake destination you may have already heard of.

Set to open in May at the Downtown Commons, Cakes by Jeff the Chef will feature 4 and 8-inch size desserts in nearly 30 flavors, according to DoCo’s website. Owner Jeff Taylor, a Stockton native, broke the news in March in an Instagram post to his more than 6,000 followers.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Chef Jeff Taylor (@cakesbyjeffthechef)

Taylor, whose “passion ignited from a young age” creates custom cakes, runs a monthly cheesecake membership service and takes pre-orders all from his website. He won Food Network’s Sugar Showdown in 2016.

In a couple of months, customers will be able to walk into a storefront in downtown Sacramento and choose between cheesecake flavors like caramel apple cinnamon, churro, oreo, cherry bomb, strawberry, frosted animal cookie and more.

“I am grateful to venture into a new endeavor and share my favorite grandma’s recipes with everyone around the United States,” Taylor wrote on his website about his business. He sells cheesecake at seven locations across Sacramento and Stockton, but does not have a current storefront.

The address for the new location has not been announced. Taylor wasn’t available for immediate comment.

A limited selection of flavors is available in the area, according to the website:

  • Midtown Farmers Market - 1050 20th St.

  • Hub Eats & Drinks - 4740 Natomas Blvd.

  • Maya Traditional Mexican Cuisine - 455 Bercut Drive.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@sacbee.com.

Latest Stories

  • 8 Costco Items That Have the Most Customer Complaints

    For all the ways people love Costco, there are still some products that just don't make its customers happy. Find: 8 Best New Items Coming to Dollar Tree in 2023Good Points: 3 Signs You're...

  • I tried fried chicken from 3 different grocery stores, and there's only one I'll buy from now on

    I tried fried chicken from grocery stores including Lucky Supermarket, Safeway, and Walmart to find the best option to grab in a pinch.

  • 8 Walmart Frozen Foods That Give You the Best Bang for Your Buck

    There are so many frozen treats and temptations, and so little time you're willing to stand sans sweater in that freezer section of the grocery store. If you're not carefully weighing the options of...

  • 10 smoothie recipes that top athletes and biohackers swear by for cramming nutrients into one drink

    Tom Brady's smoothie is made with protein powder, fruit, and almond butter, while tech CEO Bryan Johnson drinks a cocktail of supplements.

  • Stop Buying These 17 Things and Make Them Yourself

    With our busy lives, it often seems easier to buy the things we need rather than make them. But some of the things you regularly use or consume can be made from scratch relatively quickly and for a...

  • 23 Brown Rice Recipes—Because We Don't Live And Die By Chicken, Rice & Veggies Here

    While white rice is yummy, when we’re looking for a little extra nutritional boost and flavor, brown rice is where it’s at. Try them, then watch out—you might never be able to go back to plain old white rice again. First things first—what is brown rice?

  • 10 Low-Sugar Drinks That Are Way Better for You Than Soda

    News to no one: If you’re trying to cut back on sugar, soda isn’t your best bet. But once you’re hooked on the stuff, it’s hard to find a suitable replacement that won’t send your blood sugar levels skyrocketing. Fortunately, we put together a list of low-sugar drinks for every taste preference, all of which have 14 grams or less per serving, as compared to the 39 grams of sugar found in a standard 12-ounce can of soda. Read on and find your new fix. 11 Low-Sugar Cereals, So You Can Enjoy Your F

  • 60 Memorial Day Sides, From Potato Salad to Veggie Kabobs

    Ahead of your Memorial Day barbecue or picnic, make these easy Memorial Day side dishes to pair with your burgers, hot dogs or other grilled staples. Memorial Day weekend marks warmer weather, and it's the perfect excuse to throw a BBQ party or a celebratory picnic.

  • Fact check: Male and female animals used for meat, estrogen levels don't affect humans

    Experts said both male and female animals are slaughtered for meat. Their estrogen levels are low enough that they do not have an effect on humans.

  • Dairy Queen Is Selling Blizzards for 85 Cents to Celebrate Their New Summer Menu

    DQ has a new peanut butter puppy chow blizzard, Oreo brookie blizzard and more

  • Carbonara, English muffins, Caesar salad and other dishes that aren’t from where you think they are

    Sacrilegio! Italian food expert Alberto Grandi has rocked the Italian gastronomic world by calling into question the origins of some of their sacred cows – and pasta dishes, desserts and cheese.

  • McDonald’s to debut new McFlurry, but only for a limited time. When can you get it?

    It’s one of two new desserts at the fast-food restaurant.

  • Yelp named the best BBQ in every state. This Boise restaurant smoked the competition

    The newly released rankings are an “all-time” list, according to Yelp.

  • Competitive Eater Wolfs Down Whopping 8,000-Calorie Cheeseburger in Under 5 Minutes

    A whopping 8,000-calorie cheeseburger was no match for Auckland-based competitive eater Nela Zisser, who demolished the massive meal in under five minutes.Footage posted to Zisser’s YouTube channel on March 20 shows her wolfing down the huge specimen – which included 10 beef patties, pickles, lettuce and 20 slices of cheese – at ReBurger restaurant in Grafton.She warns viewers at the beginning of the video that she may not be as quick as she’d like, due to recently breaking an elbow, but still manages to eat the giant burger in an impressive four minutes and 37 seconds.“That was a lot quicker than I thought it would be, especially only having one hand,” Zisser says, adding that she’s “so happy” with the time.Zisser can often be found making her way through outrageous food challenges, and her YouTube channel chronicles such food feats as wolfing down 10 Burger King Whoppers in 17 minutes, devouring a 1-kg burrito in just under 100 seconds, and consuming a 2.2-pound jar of Nutella in under four minutes. Credit: Nela Zisser via Storyful

  • 20 Items That Are Always Cheaper at Costco

    Costco is known as a low-price leader, but as the big-box and warehouse store landscape becomes more and more competitive, it's getting harder to find unbeatable deals. Despite this, Costco still has...

  • How to make keto crackers for cheese: The perfect snack without carbs or nets

    The recipes: Keto crackers for cheese All seed crackers Mixed seeds inc chai (50g) 240g - 8.5oz 120g - 4.25oz Salt, spices garlic etc Water 175g - 6.2oz 57.5g - 3.1oz check out my first novel. https://www.amazon.co.uk/KAT-Matthew-... https://www.youtube.com/@unclemattsco... Tom Kerridge flaxseed biscuits Ground flaxseed 70g - 2.5oz 35g - 1.25oz Ground almond 70g - 2.5oz 35g - 1.25oz Baking powder 5g - 1/2tsp 2.5g - 1/4tsp Pinch of salt Egg whites 2 1 The recipe book from Tom Kerridge is called the Dopamine Diet and has many very enticing low carb recipes, I do recommend it highly. How to Make keto crackers for cheese: The perfect snack without carbs or nets You might be doing full on keto or maybe like me you've just dramatically cut down on carbs and sugar? Either way I'm sure you miss the crunchy texture that comes so easy with wheat products or corn or potato, so these 2 keto cracker recipes should be of interest to you. Hope you enjoy and feel free to comment on my videos, I'd love to hear about you

  • Make the iconic Taco Bell Crunchwrap Supreme at home

    Skip the line at the drive-through and make your own DIY Crunchwrap Supreme. The post Make the iconic Taco Bell Crunchwrap Supreme at home appeared first on In The Know.

  • Elephant in the dining room: Startup makes mammoth meatball

    Throw another mammoth on the barbie? An Australian company on Tuesday lifted the glass cloche on a meatball made of lab-grown cultured meat using the genetic sequence from the long-extinct pachyderm, saying it was meant to fire up public debate about the hi-tech treat. The launch in an Amsterdam science museum came just days before April 1 so there was an elephant in the room: Is this for real?

  • Toya Boudy's One-Pot Creole Jambalaya 'Just Tastes Like Goodness'

    "With well-seasoned meats and shrimp, a tasty broth and rice soaking up all the flavor, it just tastes like goodness!" says the New Orleans native and author of Cooking for the Culture cookbook

  • Easy Baked Ranch Chicken

    Grab the recipe here https://www.itsonlyfood.biz/post/baked-ranch-chicken Thanks for watching! TO BROWSE AND SHOP MY 5-STAR RATED GOURMET SEASONING STORE, OR TO PRINT RECIPES FROM THE SHOW, HEAD OVER TO MY WEBSITE: http://www.itsonlyfood.biz CLICK HERE TO SEE ALL THE GEAR AND GOODIES I USE FOR THE SHOW https://www.amazon.com/shop/itsonlyfoodwchefjohnpolitte STALK ME ON SOCIAL MEDIA: http://linktr.ee/chefjohnpolitte DISCLAIMER: This video and description contains affiliate links, which means that if you click on one of the product links, I will receive a small commission. This helps support the channel and allows us to continue to make videos like this. Thank you for the support! Music from YouTube Audio Library “Soul Kitchen” by BadLuck “Rabid” by Ethan Meixsell “Jazz Piano Bar” by Doug Maxwell #ranchchicken #ranchressing #recipes