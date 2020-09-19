The Cheesecake Factory Has New Single-Serve Pudding Cups With Toppings in Stores

From House Beautiful

Say goodbye to your nightly bowl of ice cream, because there’s a new dessert line that will have your taste buds’ attention. Lakeview Farms, the manufacturer of The Cheesecake Factory At Home, has your sweet tooth covered with the Mix-In Desserts.

The new refrigerated desserts have a pudding base with a separate compartment in the lid. When you’re ready to dive in, just take off the lid, pull back the foil, and stir in the mixes. It makes sense that they’re called the Mix-In Desserts, right?

The line includes three flavors — Cafe Mocha, Crème Brûlèe, and Red Velvet — so one is bound to get an A+ in your book. The 5-ounce cups make for the perfect single-serve dessert, and you didn’t even have to dirty any dishes to make it.

Cafe Mocha: Espresso-infused pudding with a mix-in of dark chocolate cookie crunch

Crème Brûlèe: Crème brûlèe-inspired pudding with a caramel crunch mix-in

Red Velvet: Red velvet-inspired pudding with a mix-in of cream cheese frosting chips

The good news is that you don’t have to wait long at all to enjoy The Cheesecake Factory Mix-In Desserts. The At Home line will be available in the refrigerated dessert section of grocery stores beginning this month. That means we’ll be looking for them the next time we head to the store — and of course, we’ll be trying each flavor.

