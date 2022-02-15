Cheesecake or brownies? This recipe won’t make you choose

The French love affair with chocolate is impossible to miss.

From chocolate shops on nearly every block in Paris to grocery cereal aisles filled with boxes of cornflakes with chocolate pieces to the small, wrapped square of chocolate that comes on the side with your espresso even in the most modest of cafes, the importance of chocolate is indisputable. It is part of everyday life.

Chocolate reminds us to stop doing whatever we’re doing, and savor its bitter/sweet/fruity/caramelly flavors. Then we can go on.

If I had to have only one dessert, it would probably be brownies. I love them plain, with nuts, with swirls of peanut butter, and these, with cream cheese — far better than any cheesecake.

A version of this story originally published in the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.