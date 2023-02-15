Cheese Market Size & Share to Surpass $107.7 Billion by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World

WASHINGTON, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report published by Vantage Market Research, the Global Cheese Market was valued at USD 88.2 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 107.7 Billion by 2028. Cheese industry is expected to increase significantly compared to the forecast period's market, with a CAGR of 3.4%.



Cheese Market Overview:

We forecast that the supermarkets and hypermarkets category to grow rapidly during the forecast period 2023-2028. Moreover, online retail business can grow positively in the recent years due to its accessibility. In addition, specialty and convenience stores will grow slowly due to limited discount options.

In terms of the strongest growing segment in the cheese market, it depends on the region and the type of cheese.

Natural and organic cheese: There has been an increasing demand for natural and organic cheese, as consumers are becoming more health-conscious and looking for products made with fewer artificial ingredients.

Plant-based cheese: Another trend is the growing popularity of plant-based cheese, driven by the rise in veganism and lactose intolerance.

Convenience and snacking cheese: With the increasing trend of on-the-go snacking, there has been a growing demand for pre-packaged, ready-to-eat cheese products.

Artisanal and specialty cheese: There has been a growing interest in artisanal and specialty cheeses, as consumers are looking for unique and high-quality products.

Get Access to the In-depth Free Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/cheese-market-1553/request-sample

Cheese Market Sample Report Includes

Market overview: An introduction to the cheese market, including an overview of key trends, drivers, and challenges.

Market size and growth: Information on the current size of the cheese market and its expected growth over the next several years.

Market segmentation: Analysis of the cheese market by product type, application, distribution channel, and geography.

Competitive landscape: Information on the leading companies in the cheese market, including their market share, product offerings, and growth strategies.

Regional analysis: An in-depth analysis of the cheese market in specific regions, including market size, growth, and trends.

Consumer insights: Information on consumer preferences and behaviors related to cheese, including purchasing habits, brand loyalty, and factors influencing buying decisions.

Regulatory landscape: An overview of regulations and standards related to cheese production and labeling.

Industry challenges and opportunities: An analysis of the challenges facing the cheese industry, as well as opportunities for growth and innovation.

Future outlook: A forecast of the future of the cheese market, including growth prospects, emerging trends, and opportunities for expansion.



Story continues

Overview on Cheese

Cheese is a dairy product made from milk. It is produced by coagulating milk and separating it into curds and whey. The curds are then salted, pressed, and aged to create a wide variety of different cheeses, each with its own unique flavor, texture, and appearance.

Cheese can be made from the milk of various animals, including cows, goats, sheep, and buffalo. It can also be made from non-dairy milk sources such as soy milk, almond milk, and coconut milk, which are used to create plant-based or vegan cheeses.

Cheese is a versatile food that can be used in a wide range of dishes, from sandwiches and salads to pasta and pizza. It is also commonly eaten on its own as a snack or appetizer, and is often paired with wine or beer.

Cheese is a rich source of several key nutrients, including protein, calcium, and vitamin B12. However, it is also high in fat and calories, so it should be consumed in moderation as part of a balanced diet.

Top Players in the Global Cheese Market

Glanbia (Ireland)

Arla Foods (UK)

Saputo (Canada)

Fonterra (New Zealand)

BEL Group (France)

Dalter Alimentari Spa (Italy)

Friesland Campina (Netherlands)

Amul (India)

The Kraft Heinz Company (US)

Meiji Holdings (Japan)

DMK Deutsches Milchkontor GmbH (Germany)



For Additional Information on Animal Healthcare Market Players and Detail List, Download a Report PDF Brochure

Global Cheese Market Dynamics

Changing consumer preferences: Consumer preferences are constantly evolving, and today's consumers are more health-conscious and focused on sustainability than ever before. This is leading to increased demand for natural, organic, and plant-based or vegan cheese, and a preference for brands with strong environmental and social responsibility credentials.

Fluctuating milk prices: The cost of milk is a significant factor in the price of cheese, and fluctuations in milk prices can have a significant impact on the profitability of cheese producers. Changes in milk supply and demand, as well as weather conditions and government policies, can all contribute to price volatility.

Growing demand for convenience foods: In today's fast-paced world, consumers are increasingly looking for convenient, ready-to-eat food options, and this is driving demand for pre-packaged cheese products and snacking cheeses.

Increasing competition: The cheese market is highly competitive, with numerous established players and new entrants vying for market share. To succeed in this environment, companies need to be agile, innovative, and focused on meeting the changing needs and preferences of consumers.

Technological advances: The cheese industry is benefitting from new technologies that are enabling producers to improve production processes, reduce waste, and create new types of cheese. For example, advances in fermentation and bioengineering are leading to the development of new plant-based and alternative cheeses that mimic the taste and texture of dairy-based cheeses.

Overall, the cheese market is a dynamic and exciting industry that is evolving to meet the changing needs and preferences of consumers. Companies that are able to stay ahead of these trends and adapt to the changing market dynamics will be best positioned to succeed in the years to come.

Cheese Market Challenges

Health concerns: Cheese is high in fat and calories, and there are growing concerns among consumers about the health implications of consuming too much cheese. This could lead to reduced demand for cheese in the future.

Environmental concerns: The dairy industry, including cheese production, is a significant contributor to greenhouse gas emissions and other environmental issues. As consumers become more environmentally conscious, there may be increased pressure on the cheese industry to reduce its environmental footprint.

Fluctuating milk prices: As mentioned in the previous answer, the cost of milk is a significant factor in the price of cheese, and fluctuations in milk prices can impact the profitability of cheese producers.

Competition from plant-based alternatives: Plant-based and alternative cheeses are becoming increasingly popular among consumers, and this could lead to reduced demand for traditional dairy-based cheeses in the future.

Regulatory challenges: The cheese industry is subject to a wide range of regulations and standards related to production, labeling, and safety. Changes in these regulations could impact the cost and complexity of cheese production and distribution.

Supply chain disruptions: The COVID-19 pandemic and other global events have highlighted the vulnerability of supply chains, and disruptions in the supply chain could impact the availability and price of cheese.

Overall, the cheese market faces a range of challenges, from changing consumer preferences to environmental concerns and supply chain disruptions. Companies in the cheese industry will need to stay agile and adaptable to succeed in this dynamic and evolving market.

Limited Time Offer | Buy this Premium Research Report with Exclusive Discount and Immediate Delivery@ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/cheese-market-1553/0

Cheese Market Recommendations

Stay up-to-date with market trends: Cheese consumption and production are influenced by a variety of factors, including changes in consumer preferences, economic conditions, and environmental factors. It's important to stay informed about the latest trends in the cheese market and adjust your strategies accordingly.

Diversify your product offerings: Different types of cheese appeal to different tastes and preferences. By offering a variety of cheeses, you can appeal to a wider range of customers and increase your sales potential. Consider adding new and innovative cheese varieties to your product line to keep customers interested.

Build strong relationships with suppliers and distributors: A reliable supply chain is crucial for success in the cheese market. Build strong relationships with your suppliers and distributors to ensure that you have access to high-quality cheese at competitive prices.

Focus on quality: Quality is a key factor in the success of any cheese business. Make sure that your products are of high quality and that they are stored and handled properly to maintain their freshness and flavor.

Emphasize sustainability: Many consumers today are concerned about sustainability and environmental impact. Consider emphasizing your company's commitment to sustainability and environmentally friendly practices in your marketing and business practices.

Keep an eye on pricing: Cheese prices can be volatile, so it's important to keep an eye on market trends and adjust your pricing accordingly. Make sure that your pricing is competitive while still allowing for a reasonable profit margin.

Build brand awareness: Building a strong brand can help you stand out in a crowded market and attract loyal customers. Invest in branding and marketing efforts to build brand awareness and recognition.

Cheese Market Future Trends

Increased demand for specialty and artisanal cheeses: As consumers become more interested in high-quality and unique food products, there is likely to be an increased demand for specialty and artisanal cheeses that offer unique flavors and textures.

Focus on sustainability and animal welfare: Consumers are increasingly concerned about the environmental impact and animal welfare practices of food production. As a result, there is likely to be a growing focus on sustainable and ethical cheese production practices.

Expansion of plant-based cheese alternatives: Plant-based diets and alternative proteins are becoming more popular, and this trend is likely to extend to the cheese market. There is likely to be an expansion of plant-based cheese alternatives that cater to consumers with dietary restrictions and preferences.

Growth of e-commerce and direct-to-consumer sales: Online sales of food products are growing, and this trend is likely to extend to the cheese market. More cheese producers are likely to start selling their products directly to consumers via e-commerce platforms.

Greater emphasis on health and wellness: As consumers become more health-conscious, there is likely to be an increased demand for low-fat, low-sodium, and low-calorie cheese varieties. Cheese producers may start to incorporate more health-focused options into their product lines.

Browse Market Data Tables and Figures spread through 148 Pages and in-depth TOC on Cheese Market Forecast Report (2022-2028).

Cheese Market Segmentation

By Type

Cheese Powder

Cheese Products

By Application

Bakery & Confectionery

Ready Meals

Snacks & Cereals

Dressings

Sweet & Savory Snacks Sauces

Dips

Condiments

Sauces

Others



By Source

Plant

Animal

By Distribution channel

Retail

Food Manufacturers

Food Service



By Nature

Conventional

Organic

Cheese Market Statistics by Market Business Insights

According to our research global cheese market is projected to reach a value of USD 107.7 Billion by the year 2028

The most popular types of cheese in the world are cheddar, mozzarella, parmesan, and feta.

The United States is the largest cheese market in the world, with an estimated market size of $29.5 billion in 2020.

In the United States, the most popular types of cheese are mozzarella, cheddar, and parmesan.

The European Union is the largest cheese-producing region in the world, accounting for more than half of global cheese production.

The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing cheese market, driven by increasing demand in countries such as China and India.

Cheese consumption is growing in developing countries, as rising incomes and changing diets lead to increased demand for dairy products.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the cheese market. While demand for cheese products has increased in some segments, such as retail sales, it has declined in others, such as the foodservice sector.

These statistics provide an overview of the global cheese market and its key players. However, it's important to note that the cheese market is constantly evolving, and these trends and statistics may change over time.

Read Full Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/cheese-market-1553

Cheese Industry Supply Chain Analysis

Milk production: Milk is the primary ingredient in cheese, and it is produced by dairy farmers. Dairy farmers may operate their own farms or sell milk to larger cooperatives.

Milk transportation: Milk is transported from the dairy farm to the cheese production facility. This is usually done using refrigerated tanker trucks to maintain the quality and freshness of the milk.

Cheese production: Cheese production involves several steps, including pasteurization, coagulation, curd formation, and aging. This is typically done at a cheese production facility, which may be owned by a large dairy company or a small artisanal cheese maker.

Cheese storage and distribution: Once the cheese is produced, it is stored and aged until it is ready for distribution. This may involve storing the cheese in specialized aging rooms, where temperature and humidity are carefully controlled. The cheese is then distributed to retailers, wholesalers, and foodservice providers.

Retail sales: Cheese is sold through a variety of retail channels, including supermarkets, specialty stores, and online retailers.

Foodservice sales: Cheese is also used in the foodservice industry, where it is used in a variety of dishes such as pizza, sandwiches, and salads. Foodservice providers may purchase cheese directly from the producer or from a distributor.

Waste management: Like any food industry, the cheese industry generates waste products, such as whey and other byproducts. These waste products can be used in animal feed, fertilizers, and other products, or they may be treated and disposed of in an environmentally responsible manner.

Each of these components of the cheese industry supply chain requires careful management and coordination to ensure that high-quality cheese products are produced and delivered to consumers. Additionally, changes in any one component of the supply chain, such as a disruption in milk production or transportation, can have significant impacts on the rest of the industry.

Major Investments in Global Cheese Industry in Recent Years

In 2020, France-based multinational dairy company Lactalis announced plans to invest €1bn in the expansion of its cheese business over the next five years. This investment will include the construction of new cheese production facilities and the acquisition of other cheese businesses.

In 2019, Irish dairy company Ornua announced a €30m investment in the expansion of its cheese production facility in Saudi Arabia. The investment will help the company to meet growing demand for cheese in the Middle East.

In 2018, US dairy company Land O'Lakes announced a $80m investment in the expansion of its cheese production facility in Wisconsin. The investment included the construction of a new plant to increase the production of specialty cheeses.

In 2017, Canadian dairy company Saputo acquired UK-based cheese manufacturer Dairy Crest for £975m ($1.3bn). The acquisition allowed Saputo to expand its presence in the UK cheese market and gain access to new distribution channels.

In 2016, Mexican dairy company Grupo Lala acquired US cheese manufacturer Laguna Dairy for $246m. The acquisition allowed Grupo Lala to expand its presence in the US cheese market and diversify its product portfolio.



These investments are indicative of the growth and expansion of the global cheese industry in recent years, as well as the increasing competition among cheese manufacturers to capture market share. They also suggest a focus on expanding into new markets and product categories, as well as improving production capacity and efficiency. It is likely that these trends will continue in the coming years as the cheese industry evolves and adapts to changing consumer preferences and market conditions.

Government Initiatives in Cheese Industry

Agriculture subsidies: Many governments provide subsidies to support the agriculture sector, including dairy farmers. These subsidies may help to reduce the cost of milk production, making it more affordable for cheese manufacturers.

Quality standards: Governments may establish quality standards for cheese production to ensure that products meet certain safety and quality criteria. This can help to promote consumer confidence in the industry and support the growth of domestic and international markets.

Research and development: Governments may fund research and development initiatives to help improve the efficiency, safety, and quality of cheese production. For example, research may be conducted to identify new cheese varieties or to develop new production methods.

Trade agreements: Governments may negotiate trade agreements to facilitate the export of cheese products to other countries. These agreements may help to reduce trade barriers, such as tariffs or regulatory barriers, and make it easier for cheese manufacturers to access new markets.

Promotion and marketing: Governments may support the promotion and marketing of cheese products, both domestically and internationally. This may include funding for advertising campaigns or participating in trade shows and other industry events.

Training and education: Governments may provide training and education programs for cheese manufacturers and other industry stakeholders. These programs may focus on best practices for cheese production, safety and quality standards, and other topics that can help to support the growth and success of the industry.

These initiatives can play an important role in supporting the cheese industry by providing the resources and support needed to overcome challenges and seize opportunities. They can also help to foster innovation and growth in the industry, making it more competitive and better equipped to meet the needs of consumers around the world.

Top Companies Profiles in Cheese Market

1. Glanbia is an Irish nutrition company that produces and sells a range of dairy-based ingredients, nutritional solutions, and cheese products. The company was founded in 1997 through the merger of Avonmore Foods, Waterford Foods, and the Irish dairy co-operative, the Irish Co-Operative Society.

Glanbia is a global company, with operations in over 30 countries and sales in over 130 countries. The company is divided into three main business segments:

Glanbia Performance Nutrition: This segment produces and sells nutritional products, including protein powders, bars, and drinks, as well as vitamins and supplements.

Glanbia Nutritionals: This segment produces and sells a range of nutritional ingredients, including whey and milk proteins, specialty lipids, and functional ingredients.

Glanbia Cheese: This segment produces and sells a range of cheese products, including cheddar, mozzarella, and other specialty cheeses.



Glanbia has a significant presence in the cheese market, with a focus on producing high-quality, value-added cheese products. The company has a number of cheese production facilities in the United States and Europe, and offers a range of cheese solutions for food manufacturers and foodservice customers.

In addition to its commercial activities, Glanbia is also committed to sustainability and responsible business practices. The company has set a number of sustainability targets, including reducing greenhouse gas emissions, reducing water usage, and increasing the use of renewable energy sources. Glanbia is also involved in a number of community and philanthropic initiatives, including programs to support local farmers and promote healthy lifestyles.

2. Saputo is a Canadian dairy company that produces, markets, and distributes a range of dairy products, including cheese, milk, cream, and butter. The company was founded in 1954 in Montreal, Quebec, and has since grown into one of the largest dairy processors in the world.

Saputo's main business segment is cheese production, with a focus on producing a wide variety of high-quality cheese products for both retail and foodservice customers. The company operates cheese production facilities in Canada, the United States, and other countries around the world, and offers a range of cheese types and formats, including cheddar, mozzarella, Parmesan, and feta.

In addition to cheese production, Saputo also has other business segments, including dairy products and ingredients, and international operations. The company markets and distributes a range of dairy products, including milk, cream, and butter, under various brand names, and also produces and sells whey and lactose ingredients.

Saputo is committed to sustainability and responsible business practices, and has set a number of targets related to reducing its environmental impact, improving animal welfare, and supporting local communities. The company is also involved in a number of philanthropic initiatives, including donations to food banks and other charitable organizations.

Saputo is a publicly-traded company, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the NASDAQ. The company has a strong financial performance, with annual revenues of over $10 billion CAD and a significant presence in both domestic and international markets.

3. Arla Foods is a multinational dairy company based in Denmark. The company was founded in 2000 following a merger between two Danish dairy cooperatives, and has since grown into one of the largest dairy companies in the world.

Arla Foods produces and markets a wide range of dairy products, including milk, cheese, butter, cream, and dairy ingredients. The company's product portfolio includes both retail and foodservice products, and is sold in over 100 countries around the world.

Arla Foods is known for its high-quality dairy products, and has a strong focus on sustainability and responsible business practices. The company is owned by over 10,000 dairy farmers in Europe, and has a strong commitment to animal welfare and environmental sustainability.

In addition to its commercial activities, Arla Foods is involved in a number of philanthropic initiatives, including programs to support local farmers, promote healthy eating habits, and reduce food waste.

Arla Foods is organized into three main business areas: Europe, International, and Ingredients. The Europe business area covers the company's operations in Europe, where it is a leading producer and distributor of dairy products. The International business area covers the company's operations outside of Europe, including in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa. The Ingredients business area produces and sells a range of dairy ingredients to food manufacturers around the world.

Arla Foods is a cooperative company, and is owned by its dairy farmer owners. The company has a strong financial performance, with annual revenues of over €10 billion and a significant presence in both domestic and international markets.

Cheese Market Regional Analysis

North America: The North American region is a major producer and consumer of cheese. The United States is the largest market for cheese in the world, accounting for a significant share of the global cheese market. This region has a strong demand for processed cheese and cheese snacks, as well as artisanal and specialty cheeses.

Europe: Europe is the largest producer and exporter of cheese in the world. This region has a rich history and tradition of cheese making, with many different varieties of cheese produced across its countries. France, Italy, the Netherlands, and Germany are the largest producers of cheese in Europe.

Asia Pacific: The Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing market for cheese in the world, with rising demand for dairy products due to changing dietary habits and increasing disposable incomes. China, India, and Japan are the major markets for cheese in the region, with a growing demand for processed cheese and cheese spreads.

Latin America: The Latin America region has a growing demand for cheese products, driven by increasing urbanization and changing dietary habits. Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina are the major markets for cheese in the region, with a strong demand for processed cheese and cheese spreads.

Middle East & Africa: The Middle East & Africa region is a small but growing market for cheese products, driven by rising disposable incomes and increasing demand for dairy products. Countries such as Saudi Arabia and UAE are major markets for cheese in the region, with a growing demand for processed cheese and cheese spreads.

Each region has unique characteristics, challenges, and opportunities for cheese manufacturers. Understanding the regional market trends, preferences, and consumption patterns is critical for companies to develop strategies that are tailored to meet the needs of consumers in each region.

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 88.2 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2028 USD 107.7 Billion CAGR 3.4% from 2022 to 2028 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2028 Key Players Glanbia, Saputo, BEL Group, Arla Foods, Fonterra, Dalter Alimentari Spa, Friesland Campina, The Kraft Heinz Company Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Browse More Reports from Vantage Library:

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies.

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website:

Blog:



