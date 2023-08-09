Say cheese! These 3 Kentucky cities are among most picturesque small towns in the US

Three small cities in the Bluegrass State recently appeared among a collection of spots across the country that “are an absolute must-see” this summer.

The list, compiled by travel website North Carolina Travel Guides, examined more than 500 small towns throughout the U.S. and analyzed their search trends and popularity for photographs and photography among the general public. More than 100 locations wound up in the published list, including towns from Washington and New Mexico to Minnesota and Vermont.

Though Fredericksburg, Texas, claimed the list’s top spot, a few Kentucky representatives made the cut. Here’s a quick snapshot of each featured Kentucky town recognized by North Carolina Travel Guides.

Augusta, Kentucky

Located in Bracken County in Northeast Kentucky, Augusta ranks No. 7 among North Carolina Travel Guides’ most picturesque small towns. In its analysis, the publication gave Augusta props for its “diverse architectural styles” and plentiful views of the nearby Ohio River.

Augusta was first organized in the late 1700s and formally incorporated in 1850. Roughly 1,100 people live in the town, according to 2020 U.S. Census estimates.

Popular attractions in the area include riverside trails, historic bed and breakfast lodges and ferry shuttles.

Augusta’s most famous resident was perhaps singer and actress Rosemary Clooney. She grew up in nearby Maysville and purchased a home in Augusta that now operates as a small museum with a collection of “White Christmas” memorabilia marketed as the largest in the world. Clooney’s nephew, two-time Academy Award-winning actor and filmmaker George Clooney, graduated from Augusta High School.

Paducah, Kentucky

Located near the confluence of the Tennessee and Ohio rivers, Paducah is the seat of McCracken County in Southwest Kentucky. The city ranked No. 51 among North Carolina Travel Guides’ most picturesque small towns.

What would later become Paducah was first settled in the early 1820s before explorer and surveyor William Clark, of Lewis and Clark Expedition fame, laid out the town and renamed it Paducah in 1827. Today, roughly 27,100 people live within the city limits, according to 2020 U.S. Census estimates.

Story continues

After industrializing, Paducah found itself in the middle of the American Civil War when it was occupied by Union forces at the conflict’s outset while Kentucky attempted to take a neutral position. In 1864, Confederate forces raided the town as part of a successful effort to capture Union supplies in Tennessee and Kentucky.

As such, Paducah offers its fair share of museums, landmarks and historical markers that cater to history buffs. Visitors to the area might also consider checking out a show at a nearby performing arts center, grabbing a bite to eat downtown or catching some fresh air at one of the area’s many lakes and trails.

Murray, Kentucky

Another Southwestern Kentucky city, Murray ranked No. 58 among North Carolina Travel Guides’ most picturesque small towns in the U.S.

What would later become Murray following a few name changes was first settled as a post office and trading center in the early 1820s. The town later became the seat of Calloway County and now has a population of roughly 17,300 people, according to 2020 U.S. Census estimates.

Murray is, of course, home to Murray State University. The school is particularly known for its men’s basketball program, which has produced professional talents like NBA All-Star Ja Morant and Basketball Hall of Famer Joe Fulks, among others.

Besides catching a Racers game, visitors to Murray might want to check out the area’s many parks and community theaters, explore nearby lakes, shop in locally owned stores or take a tour of the downtown historic district.

The 25 most picturesque small towns in America

Here’s a full look at the top picks among North Carolina Travel Guides’ most picturesque small towns across the country. The full list included 120 towns.

Fredericksburg, Texas Cedarburg, Wis. Orange Beach, Ala. Portsmouth, N.H. Madison, Ga. Isle of Palms, S.C. Augusta, Ky. Westport, Conn. Beacon, N.Y. Westfield, N.J. Beaufort, S.C. Easton, Penn. Ocean City, Md. Seaside, Fla. Red Bank, N.J. Gloucester, Mass. Astoria, Ore. Greenport, N.Y. Nacogdoches, Texas Cape May, N.J. Hudson, N.Y. Lake George, N.Y. Aiken, S.C. Sedona, Ariz. Oxford, Miss.

You can read North Carolina Travel Guides’ analysis online at northcarolinatravelguides.com/most-picturesque-small-towns-in-america. The blog post includes full rankings, plus an explainer on the project’s methodology.

Do you have a question about Kentucky for our service journalism team? We’d like to hear from you. Fill out our Know Your Kentucky form or email ask@herald-leader.com.