A Cheery Cherry Day at Bruno

The Bruno Cherry Sunday is a town-wide celebration of the Town of Bruno and it all stems from a cherry orchard. The orchard located on the grounds of the St Therese Institute, formerly the St. Ursula’s Academy and Convent, is currently managed by Everyday Farms. In 2012, St. Therese Institute of Faith and Mission (who since 2007 has owned the facility where the festival is held) assumed the role of organizer and added back the pancake breakfast, morning and children's events, plus the opportunity to ‘u-pick’ the delicious sour cherries in the very orchards for which the festival was founded. Event organization transitioned to a newly-formed Bruno Cherry Sunday Committee in 2016. The event has run nearly every year since its inception in 2003, with just two exceptions: The Committee was forced to cancel the 2018 event after their summer staff employment grant, which had been received annually for the previous 15 years, was denied, and then the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the event a second time in 2020.

The day started as it always does with a delicious pancake breakfast. Vendors representing local artisans, home based businesses and Saskatchewan organizations lined the front courtyard of the former school selling artwork, jewelry, baking, ceramics and of course spreads and pie fillings. The ever-popular face painting and balloon animal vendors had long lineups of young people and the outdoor stage area sponsored by the Bruno Credit Union provided fantastic singing and musical entertainment to sit and enjoy whether eating or just taking a rest before further exploration of the beautiful old academy or the grounds or taking a wander to the cherry orchard to fill a bucket with the savory fruit. By the end of the day the orchard had been picked clean and is now closed until next year.

The Dwarf Sour Cherry orchards in Bruno were planted in 2003 under the direction of the University of Saskatchewan and the Ursulines of Bruno when the Ursulines owned the property where the Bruno Cherry Sunday is held. Dr. Bob Bors and others from the horticulture department at the University felt the grounds would be suitable for a demonstration orchard, particularly the dwarf sour cherry, and planted the first trees. Dr. Bors and Rick Sawatzky, fruit breeders at the University of Saskatchewan, developed these hardy cherries specifically for Saskatchewan’s harsh growing conditions. When U of S ended their lease of the facility, the Ursuline Sisters under the leadership of Sister Maureen Maier continued to operate as the Prairie Ursuline Centre and added 11,000 sour cherry trees to grow the orchard. The property changed hands in 2007 to becoming St. Therese Institute of Faith and Mission, and since 2011 the orchards have been operating as U-Pick.

Local Bruno organizations again volunteered their time to make Cherry Sunday a success. St. Therese Institute volunteers dished up the pancake breakfast, the Bruno Lions tended to burgers & smokies as well as the beer gardens, Bruno Central School dished up cherry sundaes while Bruno Historical Fire Hall Restoration handled the cherry tarts, Bruno Golf & Country Club sold the ‘elephant ears’, Bruno Senior’s Friendship Centre were in charge of the 50/50 tickets and the Bruno Library provided for the used book sale. The crowded parking lot was a sure indication of the numbers who turned out for the annual event. Dubbed the ‘celebration of the cherries of the prairies’ it’s truly an event to mark on the calendar for next year.

Carol Baldwin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Wakaw Recorder