Cheers! Shelley Long trends on Twitter after Kirstie Alley endorses Donald Trump

Kirstie Alley supports four more years of Donald Trump in the White House, though Twitter had other thoughts.

Her Saturday endorsement tweet led to a barrage of responses slamming Alley, who portrayed bar manager Rebecca Howe on NBC's hit comedy Cheers in 1987, and favoring Shelley Long, the actress she replaced after Long's shocking departure after five seasons.

"I’m voting for @realDonaldTrump because he’s NOT a politician," Alley wrote. "I voted for him 4 years ago for this reason and shall vote for him again for this reason. He gets things done quickly and he will turn the economy around quickly. There you have it folks there you have it."

Shelly Long was way funnier than you. https://t.co/tksxTX0yiM — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) October 18, 2020

Filmmaker Judd Apatow replied to Alley, "Shelley Long was way funnier than you while Danny Zuker, Modern Family executive producer, added, "Breaking: Shelley Long quitting is no longer [the] dumbest decision made by a Cheers actor.

Long portrayed DeDe Pritchett for eight episodes spanning 2009-2018.

Breaking: Shelley Long quitting is no longer dumbest decision made by a “Cheers” actor. 🏆 https://t.co/T5cZL5BJFh — Danny Zuker (@DannyZuker) October 18, 2020

Actress Genesis Rodriguez called out Alley, a longtime Scientologist, saying, "Damn gurl, you so cultyyyyyy."

Damn gurl you so cultyyyyyy https://t.co/h8IjLnvEpt — GENESIS RODRIGUEZ is wearing a mask (@genirodriguez) October 18, 2020

Alley was seemingly none too pleased with the Long lovefest and proceeded to blocked several accounts including comedian Mike Birbiglia.

Ted Danson, who played both Long and Alley's love interest in the series, has yet to comment.

