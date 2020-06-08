Cheer and RuPaul's Drag Race Lead 2020 Critics Choice Real TV Nominations
The nominees for the second annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards were announced on Monday. Netflix's Cheer and VH1’s RuPaul’s Drag Race led the race with five nominations each, while Queer Eye followed closely behind with four nods.
Netflix is also positioned to be the big winner, with the streaming platform nabbing an impressive 31 overall nominations.
Survivor host and executive producer Jeff Probst will receive this year’s Critics Choice Real TV Impact Award.
The Critics Choice Real TV Awards recognize excellence in nonfiction, unscripted and reality programming across broadcast, cable and streaming platforms.
"Our nominees for the 2020 Critics Choice Real TV Awards reflect the broad range of dynamic unscripted content available on all television platforms,” said CCA TV Branch president Ed Martin in a statement. “We are once again honored to bring much-deserved attention to the best of reality TV — a genre that continues to entertain and educate us all."
See the full list of nominations below:
Competition Series
LEGO Masters
Making It
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
Competition Series: Talent/Variety
American Idol
Dancing with the Stars
La Voz
Songland
The Voice
Unstructured Series
Cheer
Couples Therapy
Intervention
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked!
We’re Here
Structured Series
Encore!
Prop Culture
Queer Eye
Shark Tank
The World According to Jeff Goldblum
Business Show
Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back
The Profit
Shark Tank
T-Pain’s School of Business
Undercover Boss
Sports Show
Blackballed
Cheer
Last Chance U
The Last Dance
Peyton’s Places
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel
Crime/Justice Series
Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children
The Innocence Files
Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich
The Pharmacist
Trial by Media
The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez
Ongoing Documentary Series
Abstract: The Art of Design
The Circus: Inside the Craziest Political Campaign on Earth
Frontline
Last Chance U
POV
Limited Documentary Series
Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children
Cheer
Hillary
Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich
The Last Dance
Trial by Media
The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez
Short-Form Series
Carpool Karaoke: The Series
Comeback Kids
Creating Saturday Night Live
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah: Between the Scenes
The Impossible Row
While Black with MK Asante
The Late Late Show with James Corden
Live Show
Chasing the Cure
Build
Live PD
Talking Dead
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen
Interactive Show
Chasing the Cure
Enamorándonos
Talking Dead
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen
Culinary Show
Chopped
Nailed It!
Top Chef
Tournament of Champions
Ugly Delicious
Game Show
25 Words or Less
Brain Games
Cash Cab
Jeopardy!: The Greatest of All Time
Mental Samurai
Travel/Adventure Series
Expedition Unknown
Extinct or Alive
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted
The Great Food Truck Race
Somebody Feed Phil
Animal/Nature Show
Dodo Heroes
Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet
Crikey! It’s the Irwins
Serengeti
Seven Worlds, One Planet
Lifestyle: Fashion/Beauty Show
The Goop Lab
Making the Cut
Next in Fashion
Project Runway
Queer Eye
Relationship Show
90 Day Fiancé
Are You the One?
Black Love
Couples Therapy
Love Is Blind
Lifestyle: Home/Garden Show
A Very Brady Renovation
Celebrity IOU
Home
Home Town
Selling Sunset
Ensemble Cast in an Unscripted Series
Making the Cut
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Queer Eye
Dancing with the Stars
A Very Brady Renovation
Crikey! It’s the Irwins
Female Star of the Year
Nicole Byer – Nailed It!
Dr. Orna Guralnik – Couples Therapy
Dr. Sandra Lee – Dr. Pimple Popper
Gwyneth Paltrow – The Goop Lab
Michelle Visage – RuPaul’s Drag Race
Monica Aldama – Cheer
Male Star of the Year
Jerry Harris – Cheer
The Fab Five – Queer Eye
Trevor Noah – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
RuPaul Charles – RuPaul’s Drag Race
Hasan Minhaj – Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj
Kevin Hart – Kevin Hart: What the Fit
Show Host
Will Arnett – Lego Masters
RuPaul Charles – RuPaul’s Drag Race
Jeff Goldblum – The World According to Jeff Goldblum
Nick Offerman and Amy Poehler – Making It
Jeff Probst – Survivor
Alex Trebek – Jeopardy!
Outstanding Achievement in Nonfiction Programming by a Network of Streaming Platform
A+E Networks
HBO
National Geographic
Netflix
PBS
TLC
Outstanding Achievement in Nonfiction Production
Anvil 1893 Entertainment
Big Fish Entertainment
Florentine Films
Kinetic Content
Raw TV
Smart Dog Media
Critics Choice Real TV Awards winners will be announced on June 29.