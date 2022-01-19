Cheer coach Monica Aldama: ‘The allegations were shocking and devastating for all of us’

Nadia Khomami
·7 min read

Two years ago, hardly anyone outside the world of competitive cheerleading would have been familiar with Navarro College, based in the small Texan town of Corsicana, its junior college cheer squad, or its head coach, Monica Aldama. But the global success of Cheer, Netflix’s Emmy-winning docuseries following Aldama and her team’s journey to the national championships in Daytona, changed all of that.

Audiences were immediately captivated by the technical skill, athleticism and personal dramas of competitive cheerleading. Cast members became stars, garnering huge social media followings and appearing on the likes of The Ellen DeGeneres Show and Oprah’s live tour. Aldama’s signature blond highlights and no-nonsense “mat talk” were satirised on SNL. Reese Witherspoon even said she inspired her to the point of tears.

“None of us expected it to be as big as it was,” says Aldama, following the release of season two, which shot straight to the top of Netflix charts last week. “We thought maybe the cheer community would watch it. We went from zero to 100 really fast.”

But the attention hasn’t all been positive. Aldama has been portrayed as a complicated figure: someone to whom the kids can turn for support – which many of them haven’t received elsewhere due to the circumstances of their upbringing – but also someone who rules the squad with an iron fist, encouraging cheerleaders to push through pain, at times to the point of collapse. Concerns were raised about the number of cheerleading-related injuries, including concussions and bruised ribs. Aldama was too tough, critics said, too heartless.

“I don’t like to disappoint, I’m a pleaser. So to see people’s perception of me was shocking,” she says. “I’ve worked so hard to do everything right, and I have a huge heart for these kids.” She stresses that Cheer is an edited show, focusing overwhelmingly on every fall and tumble. “We are very well trained. We do a lot of progressions to build up to anything difficult. As with any sport, you obviously have risks and injuries but, for the most part, it’s normal wear and tear.”

I don’t like to disappoint, I’m a pleaser. So to see people’s perception of me was shocking

Monica Aldama

Though her skin has got thicker, she says, the daily comments “definitely hurt”. “I don’t know if it’s because I’m a female, but I definitely don’t think anyone would criticise a football coach for being tough and having high expectations.”

The other safety concern regards actions off the mat. Cheer made headlines last year after one of its biggest stars and fan favourite Jerry Harris was arrested and charged with production of child pornography. Harris denies seven charges regarding five minor boys, including four counts of sexual exploitation of children, one count of receiving and attempting to receive child pornography, one count of travelling with the attempt to engage in sexual conduct with a minor and one count of enticement.

Part of this season is devoted to Harris’s alleged victims’ stories and the broader issue of child safety in cheerleading. When the news broke, we are told, Aldama was taking part in Dancing With the Stars, and found out just before her first onscreen dance.

“It was shocking and devastating for all of us,” she says now. “Anybody with a heart can imagine the pain we would be going through, for the victims and for someone we loved. It still affects us daily.” That openness, regarding her conflicted feelings towards Harris, led to accusations on social media that she was refusing to disown a child predator, with the appearance of mocked-up images of her and others behind bars. Others said she was absent when her team needed her most.

“When you’re in a really low place already, it’s difficult when you keep getting hit. People will see one small piece of an interview I did a long time ago, at the lowest point of my career, and judge me. They assume I didn’t speak up on anything else and that’s just not true. I have to keep in my head that people don’t know me. I know where my heart is.” She can still barely talk about it without coming to tears.

The episode, including claims, by the mother of two of the alleged victims, that the cheerleading industry turned a blind eye to wrongdoing, makes for difficult viewing. But for Aldama, shining a light on what happened is key to progress. “I know that episode was hard to watch, but it was important for people to feel like they can come forward. The more education we can have, the better the whole system will be.” This includes classes, “not only for the coaches, but also for the children on what’s appropriate”.

In conversation, Aldama has a warmth that belies the caricatures. Nowhere is this more evident than in her relationship with La’Darius Marshall, one of the lead cast members, who, in a plot twist this season, leaves the squad, claiming he didn’t receive the support he needed. Aldama, who has said previously that she went “above and beyond” for him, speaks of the pain the rupture brought her. The pair’s tearful reconciliation in the final episode is one of the most emotional moments of the series.

“I wear so many different hats, from adviser to counsellor to mother,” she says. “I’m there for them to come and cry to if they have relationship problems, or their parents are going through a divorce. It’s a huge responsibility, because sometimes you’re the only person that they have.”

So what of Aldama’s “cheerleading dynasty” – the “machine” that her rivals so often refer to? She has led her squad to 14 NCA All-Star National Championships, and five grand national titles. Much of it, she says, stems from her background in business. After cheering at Tyler Junior College, Aldama transferred to the University of Texas, where she received a finance degree and, later, an MBA (master of business administration). She joined Navarro after a friend – then assistant baseball coach at the college – told her to apply.

“I had no intention of ever being a cheerleading coach. I was just out of college and not quite sure what I wanted to do, so I took the job temporarily. Here I am, 27 years later.” The so-called Navarro machine, she explains, was something she built from the ground up. “I looked at it like a business plan. What’s my end goal? To win a national championship. How do I get there? I get the highest score. How do I do that? I analyse the score sheet.”

After Cheer came out, she says she had many people asking her for advice in all areas of life, from parenting to relationships to work. Her new book, Full Out, which was published this month, addresses all of this. “When you’re coaching, you have so many stories and challenges every single year. The book talks about some of the core principles that I try to instil in my own athletes to set them up for success.” To be a champion in life, she says, one needs to be resilient, able to communicate, lead by example and hold yourself accountable for your own actions. “You keep putting one foot in front of the other no matter what you’re going through.”

Thanks to her, Corsicana, which is about 50 miles south of Dallas and boasts a population of about 25,000 people, is now a point of reference worldwide. Navarro Cheer have become hometown heroes. “I think we add a fun element to the community. We definitely bring some diversity and the community welcomes that with open arms.”

Although she is often asked if she will move on to coaching other teams, Aldama is adamant that her coaching career begins and ends at Navarro, “whenever that time comes”. She is not ready to say goodbye to the kids just yet, but when she does she plans to explore opportunities in the world of business and finance.

Her life, she says, has “definitely changed” since she agreed to let Netflix into it in 2017 – but she remains the same person, trying to do and be her best. “I’m still living in a small town, I do my day-to-day job. It feels very normal to me.”

• Cheer season two is on Netflix now. Full Out is available now.


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Booker, McGee help Suns rout Pistons in Michigan homecoming

    DETROIT (AP) — Devin Booker scored 30 points and JaVale McGee added 20 in their Michigan homecomings to help the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns rout the Detroit Pistons 135-108 on Sunday. “I was just hitting shots and the guys were getting me the ball in good places,” said Booker, from Grand Rapids. “I never got to see the Pistons play in person very often — I grew up about two hours west of here — so I love coming here to play what was my favorite team growing up.” Booker made 11 of his first 14 shot

  • Despite limited preparation, Canada cricketers says they are ready for U-19 World Cup

    Winter and the pandemic complicated Canadian preparations for the ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup in the West Indies. But captain Mihir Patel says spirits are high as the Canadians prepare for their opening match Saturday against the United Arab Emirates in Basseterre, the St. Kitts and Nevis capital. "The mood is great in the team," said Patel. "Everyone's really excited and ready to go. We've had a few good practice sessions and a couple of useful practice games." The 19-year-old from Mar

  • Patriots, Jones end season with a dud in 47-17 loss to Bills

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — After gaining so much ground during Mac Jones’ rookie season, the New England Patriots faltered at the finish. Throttled 47-17 by the Buffalo Bills in a wild-card playoff game on Saturday night, the loss showed how much progress the Patriots still need to make to close the gap on their AFC East rivals. “Losing is terrible,” Jones said. “None of us wanted to do that tonight. But there’s nothing we can do about it now. There’s a lot to look forward to and positive and lea

  • Warriors roll to most lopsided win, beat Bulls 138-96

    CHICAGO (AP) — Andrew Wiggins scored 21 points, Stephen Curry added 19 and the Golden State Warriors rolled to their most lopsided win of the season, dominating the Chicago Bulls 138-96 on Friday night. Rookie Jonathan Kuminga finished with 25 points and Jordan Poole scored 22. The Warriors broke out of their rut in a huge way, pulling away early after dropping four of five. It was just the sort of breather they needed coming off a lopsided loss at defending champion Milwaukee the previous night

  • Canada's Mahler wins World Cup ski cross in Olympic tune up

    NAKISKA, ALTA. — Kris Mahler's Olympic bid got a boost from his victory in men's World Cup ski cross Saturday. In the Canadian team's final tune-up ahead of next month's Winter Olympics in Beijing, Mahler prevailed in a tight four-man final at Nakiska ski resort west of Calgary. The 26-year-old from nearby Canmore, Alta., topped the podium for the second time in his career following his first win in Val Thorens, France in December, 2019. Mahler held off runner-up Florian Wilmsmann of Germany and

  • Kraken snap 9-game losing streak, beat Blackhawks 3-2 in SO

    SEATTLE (AP) — Ryan Donato scored the tying goal early in the third period, Joonas Donskoi scored in the shootout and the Seattle Kraken snapped their nine-game losing streak with a 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday. Donato scored at 2:02 of the third period to pull Seattle even at 2. Donato scored in the second round of the shootout and Donskoi — stuck without a goal this season in 38 games — scored the winner past Marc-Andre Fleury. It was Seattle’s first win since Dec. 14 at San J

  • Timo Meier's epic five-goal game leaves hockey world in awe

    Timo Meier scored five of the Sharks' six goals against the Kings.

  • Could Pascal Siakam be an All-Star?

    A few weeks ago this question had zero traction to it but after playing at an All-NBA level since returning to the lineup, Imman Adan and Asad Alvi discuss if Pascal Siakam could get the nod for the All-Star Game.

  • Will the Raptors make a deal before the trade deadline?

    The Toronto Raptors have a few glaring needs and could swing a deal if they wanted to. Imman Adan and Asad Alvi discuss what players could be on the move and who could be on their way to Toronto.

  • Cowboys QB apologizes for condoning fans throwing at refs

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott apologized Tuesday night for his comments that condoned Dallas Cowboys fans throwing objects at NFL officials after the team's playoff loss, with the quarterback saying in a series of tweets that he deeply regretted what he said after the game. When initially asked about objects such as water bottles being thrown at Dallas players as they left the field at the end of their 23-17 wild-card loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Prescott said it was “sad” fans

  • Timo Meier scores 5 goals for Sharks in 6-2 win over Kings

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Timo Meier set a San Jose franchise record with five goals on Monday, and the Sharks used a huge first period to beat the Los Angeles Kings 6-2. Meier, a sixth-year winger who made his first All-Star team this season, had a hat trick before the first period even ended. He scored his fourth goal less than two minutes into the second period and broke the Sharks’ record with his fifth just 27 seconds before the second intermission. Meier had a chance for his sixth goal midwa

  • Playoff frustration continues for Raiders in loss to Bengals

    CINCINNATI (AP) — The playoff frustration for the Raiders just won't end. A season of tumult for Las Vegas could have been salved with the first playoff win in 19 years, but the Raiders couldn't catch up with the Cincinnati Bengals, who ended an even longer playoff drought of their own. That most recent postseason win for the Raiders came in a conference championship game before they lost to Tampa Bay in the 2003 Super Bowl. Prior to Saturday, the organization had managed just one playoff appear

  • For Scottie Barnes, Rookie Of The Year award is about legacy

    Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes knows the race for Rookie Of The Year is extremely close this year — and he doesn’t try to hide what it means to him. Barnes spoke about vying for the award as a way to establish his legacy. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Djokovic lands in Serbia as questions arise over French Open

    BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Novak Djokovic returned home Monday after being thwarted from defending his Australian Open title only to face a new predicament: He could be barred from the French Open this year, too, if he’s still not vaccinated against COVID-19. A plane carrying the No. 1-ranked player touched down in his native Serbia, closing at least the first chapter in a dizzying drama that has resonance in the world of elite sports, Australia's pandemic politics and the polarized debate over the

  • Big finish by Henley stakes him to early 3-shot lead at Sony

    HONOLULU (AP) — Russell Henley set a strong target Friday in the Sony Open when he was 6 under over his final six holes and closed with a 30-foot eagle putt for a 7-under 63 and a three-shot lead among the early starters at Waialae. So much of the morning was up for grabs after 18-hole leader Kevin Na began to fade, with as many as five players having at least a share of the lead. Henley made the turn by holing a greenside bunker shot for eagle on the par-5 18th hole, only to miss the green long

  • Kevin Durant leaves Nets' game with sprained left knee

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant missed the second half of Brooklyn's game against New Orleans on Saturday night after spraining his left knee in a collision. The NBA's scoring leader left with 5:38 remaining in the second quarter and the Nets announced at halftime that he wouldn't return. He had 12 points in 12 minutes. Durant was hurt when teammate Bruce Brown bumped into a driving Herbert Jones and fell backward into him. Durant grabbed at his knee, tried to walk it off and then asked to be remov

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks beat Capitals to snap skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice to end a seven-game goal drought, Thatcher Demko made 31 saves and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Washington Capitals 4-2 Sunday to snap a three-game losing streak. Pettersson had not scored in more than a month, dating to Vancouver's game against Columbus on Dec. 14. He scored twice in the first five minutes of the second period, the first on the power play and second at even strength, to get the Canucks on the board and give them the lead. Demko

  • Scottie Barnes sees Cade Cunningham as ‘a brother’

    Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes addressed the media after Friday’s loss to the Detroit Pistons. He discussed what it’s like to play against Cade Cunningham, and how both of them are living out their dreams. He also touched on how his sore knee is feeling. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Tampa Bay's Stamkos one of 4 voted to NHL All-Star squads

    NEW YORK (AP) — Centers Steven Stamkos of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Nazem Kadri of the Colorado Avalanche and Mika Zibanejad of the New York Rangers, and Anaheim winger Troy Terry won the final roster spots for All-Star Weekend as a result of fan voting, the NHL announced Monday. The league said Zibanejad cannot attend the Feb. 4-5 event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for personal reasons. He will be replaced by Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel, who finished second in the Metropolitan

  • Mitch Marner's magic returns as Leafs lock in on Atlantic

    Mitch Marner starred in the Maple Leafs 6-5 victory over the St. Louis Blues, assisting Auston Matthews as well as scoring his own eye-catching goal. Head coach Sheldon Keefe is determined to win the Atlantic Division and the Leafs will need all of Mitch Marner's magic to do it.&nbsp; On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar also addresses the Dallas Cowboys comparisons and surveys the trade market for defensive reinforcements.Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'In the Mentions'.