Cheek, Robinson lead Presbyterian to 28-16 win over Campbell

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) -- Ben Cheek threw two touchdown passes, Mark Robinson ran for two scores, and Presbyterian College capitalized on a turnover to beat Campbell 28-16 on Saturday.

The Blue Hose (1-2) took a 7-3 lead on Robinson's 14-yard TD run in the second quarter after stopping the Great Danes on downs.

Cheek hit Torrance Marable on a screen pass and the freshman running back ran 63 yards for a score. Cheek's 70-yard pass play to Damien McGhee made it 21-3 at halftime.

Elijah Turner picked off a pass by Campbell's Daniel Smith in the fourth quarter and Robinson ran it in from the 1 six plays later.

Cheek was 5 of 12 for 142 yards passing. Marable, who in Presbyterian's first two games gained 255 yards on 23 carries, was held to 55 yards on 19 carries.

Daniel Smith was 15 of 29 for 186 yards and an interception, with a 13-yard TD pass to Bryan Bailey for Campbell (1-2). Montel Goods scored his first career TD on a 7-yard run and Mitchell Brown kicked a 20-yard field goal.

