Checkout 19 by Claire-Louise Bennett, review: unconventional is a bit... conventional

James Walton
·4 min read
Claire-Louise Bennett, author of Checkout 19 - Patrice Normand/Bridgeman
Claire-Louise Bennett, author of Checkout 19 - Patrice Normand/Bridgeman

If Martin Amis is right to have declared “the difficult novel is dead”, then it’s certainly been enjoying quite an afterlife. Recent winners of big literary awards include Eimear McBride’s A Girl Is a Half-formed Thing, Anna Burns’s Milkman, Bernardine Evaristo’s Girl, Woman, Other and George Saunders’s Lincoln in the Bardo: none of them likely to be mistaken for a book by John Grisham. And now comes Claire-Louise Bennett’s first novel, which, following her acclaimed but distinctly tricky short-story collection Pond, was picked by several critics as a book to watch in 2021.

Many of the customary signifiers of the difficult novel are present and correct. Unnamed narrator? Check. Absence of traditional punctuation? Check. Paragraphs that last for pages? Check. Above all, there’s the belief that the authentic way to depict a human life is not by means of a coherent narrative, but through fragments of memory, fantasy and abstract musings. Bennett said of Pond that she “didn't want to negate” her deeper concerns “in the service of legibility and story”, something that she definitely achieved there - and does again in Checkout 19.

Some of the wilful reader-unfriendliness is irritating. (I’m pretty sure more paragraph breaks wouldn’t have struck even the most high-minded littérateur as a philistine sell-out.) Yet the book can be surprisingly exhilarating, packing both an intellectual and emotional punch. Not that you'd know it from an especially forbidding opening chapter, which introduces the central theme: that books help to form who we are. Surely this could have been done without the endless, over-mannered and ultimately tedious use of repetition.

Presumably, the idea is to emulate the avant-garde types mentioned later who “were alert to the ways sustained repetition produces subtle... variations that are as transfixing as they are subversive.” But the effect is more as if Bennett is signalling to lightweight readers that they're not wanted here.

Fortunately, the often darkly funny chapter two is much better. The narrator is a teenager in Wiltshire – as Bennett was – and already feeling a misfit. Her messy menstruation doesn’t help (although, on the plus side, “the first day the colour is very pretty... a shade of red I’ve been looking for in a lipstick since forever”). Nor does a crush on her English teacher, which Bennett captures in all its tragicomedy, particularly once he encourages her to write. The disorientating strangeness here seems less like a literary device than an accurate reflection of the disorientating strangeness of the narrator's adolescence.

And from there, the alternation between the authentically and the effortfully odd continues. The narrator becomes an unhappy part-time supermarket worker (hence the title), an unhappy student and an unhappy writer of duly perplexing tales, a few of which we get to read: sometimes as semi-parables; sometimes, it seems, just to keep us on our toes by blurring the distinction between what she’s experiencing and what she’s imagining. Or maybe by suggesting that this distinction is never a reliable one.

She also starts to notice the “ghostly” role played by women in literature and life. But where does that leave those, such as herself, determined to resist the “encroaching inevitability” of consumerism and family – or any other path laid out for them, including the kind of feminist rebellion that has “the same stereotypical connotations that bind us to the very position we are desperate to cast off”? The answer is that she comes (with the aid of books) to accept, and in her best moments to enjoy, the fact that she can’t be categorised. Which is why the book’s trickiness increasingly feels like the only way she can tell her story – i.e., in a way that is itself uncategorisable.

Except, of course, it isn’t quite. Checkout 19 offers plenty to relish: fizzing sentences, set pieces that are funny, alarming or both; a convincingly fractured portrait of a convincingly fractured narrator. Yet, by observing the conventions of the unconventional novel a little too closely, it inadvertently confirms how well established, even overfamiliar, many of them now are.

Checkout 19 by Claire-Louise Bennett is published in paperback by Vintage at £19.99. To order your copy call 0844 871 1514 or visit Telegraph Books

