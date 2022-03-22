Checkit's (LON:CKT) growing losses don't faze investors as the stock pops 10% this past week

For many, the main point of investing in the stock market is to achieve spectacular returns. And highest quality companies can see their share prices grow by huge amounts. Don't believe it? Then look at the Checkit plc (LON:CKT) share price. It's 486% higher than it was five years ago. If that doesn't get you thinking about long term investing, we don't know what will. And in the last week the share price has popped 10%.

Since it's been a strong week for Checkit shareholders, let's have a look at trend of the longer term fundamentals.

Because Checkit made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Over the last half decade Checkit's revenue has actually been trending down at about 25% per year. This is in stark contrast to the strong share price growth of 42%, compound, per year. There can be no doubt this kind of decoupling of revenue growth and share price growth is unusual to see in loss making companies. I think it's fair to say there is probably a fair bit of excitement in the price.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 4.9% in the last year, Checkit shareholders lost 15%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 42%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Checkit has 6 warning signs (and 2 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GB exchanges.

