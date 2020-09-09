Checkissuing.com Announces the Launch of Digital Checks and ACH Direct Deposit Services

The New Services Offer a Number of Features Including White-Label Branding, Enhanced Security and Tracking on Digital Check Receipts and Downloads

TEMPE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2020 / The founders of Checkissuing.com are pleased to announce that they are now providing new services in their already-impressive portfolio of offerings: digital checks and ACH direct deposit.

To learn more about Checkissuing and their innovative new digital checks service, please visit https://www.checkissuing.com/digital-checks/.

As a company spokesperson noted, the new services include a variety of innovative features-for example, white-label branding, tracking on digital check receipt and downloads and the best security standards and practices in the industry, including the option to require a password or 2-factor authentication.

In addition, with the end-to-end digital checking service from Checkissuing, payees can now deposit their emailed digital checks into their account in a matter of seconds. Since people are currently staying home more than ever due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, this will eliminate the need to run to the bank to make the deposit.

To help ensure that the digital checks service is as safe and secure as possible for the person receiving the money, the payor only needs to know the payee's name, email and the dollar amount that they wish to send. No bank account information is needed, and payors can send hundreds or even thousands of checks virtually instantaneously.

"The user interface is as simple as it gets. Checkissuing handles authentication using a platform integrated with the most used 10,000-plus US Banks," the spokesperson noted, adding that the digital checks services also works with bank accounts that are not ACH enabled, like money market accounts and small banks or credit unions.

The new ACH direct deposit service also offers a number of highly useful features. Clients can use the intuitive and user-friendly Checkissuing Secure Administration System or automate through their API to send ACH direct deposit payments directly, quickly and securely to payees.

Like the digital checks service, the new ACH direct option comes with several key benefits, including the ability to pay bills quickly and easily, to keep a digital paper trail and to get a handle on cash flow.

Established in 2008, Checkissuing is a Fintech company that provides a robust and innovative Paper/Digital Check Writing Service that enables businesses to securely and conveniently send their payments and documents out on-time, every-time, submitted through their API or by conveniently being uploaded through their encrypted online administration system. For more information, please visit https://www.checkissuing.com/.

