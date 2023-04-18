Checking in with Inter Miami goalkeeper Drake Callender on eve of U.S. v Mexico game

Inter Miami goalkeeper Drake Callender is on the U.S. national team roster for the friendly against Mexico on Wednesday night, and whether he gets to play or not, he said his first call-up to the national team has already been an “impactful” experience.

“You grow up with dreams of becoming a pro and beyond that representing your nation, so to be able to suit up in U.S. national team training gear and involved with this group and in preparation for a game against Mexico (10 p.m., TNT, Telemundo), given the history we have in these games is an honor,” Callender said on Tuesday before training for the game in Glendale, Arizona.

“My preparation and mindset is the same, but the context is different because you are representing your whole country. The stakes and pressure are higher. I feel the intensity.”

Callender is one of three keepers in camp, along with Roman Celentano of FC Cincinnati and Sean Johnson of Toronto FC. Because it is Callender’s first time in camp, it is unlikely he will start, but he says he will be ready in case he is called upon.

Callender has been one of Inter Miami’s best players this season, and leads MLS with 33 saves through seven games.

“This is a huge landmark for me, I can draw a line in the sand and say `I’ve gone to this level’, and now can I keep being consistent,” Callender said. “Just being here, training with these guys, will help me with Inter Miami. I will go back with more experience, tenacity and intensity.”

Inter Miami was off last weekend and returns to action at Houston on Saturday.

Note: DRV PNK Stadium will host more than a dozen matches during the 2023 Gold Cup in June. The entire preliminary round with 12 countries will be held there from June 16-20 and the stadium will also host four group stage matches involving Nicaragua, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala and Cuba. For more information, go to CONCACAF.com