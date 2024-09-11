Check the yardage book: Silverado North for the PGA Tour's 2024 Procore Championship

The 18th hole at Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

The North Course at Silverado Resort in Napa, California – site of the PGA Tour’s 2024 Procore Championship – originally was designed by Robert Trent Jones Sr. and opened in 1966. The course was redesigned by former PGA Tour star Johnny Miller in 2011.

The North Course will play at 7,123 yards with a par of 72 for this week’s Fortinet Championship. The layout ranks No. 30 in a very stacked California on Golfweek’s Best ranking of top public-access courses in each state.

The course routing has been altered for this tournament, with 10 of the holes playing in a different order than is normal. The graphics for those holes show the hole number in a red square, with that number representing that hole’s position for the tournament. The graphics below are in order for the tournament.

Thanks to yardage books provided by PuttView – the maker of detailed yardage books for thousands of courses around the world – we can see exactly the challenges the players face this week.

Legend

The PuttView yardage book for Silverado Resort's North Course in Napa, Calif., site of the PGA Tour's Procore Championship (Courtesy of PuttView)

1 fairway

The PuttView yardage book for Silverado Resort's North Course in Napa, Calif., site of the PGA Tour's Procore Championship (Courtesy of PuttView)

1 green

The PuttView yardage book for Silverado Resort's North Course in Napa, Calif., site of the PGA Tour's Procore Championship (Courtesy of PuttView)

2 fairway

The PuttView yardage book for Silverado Resort's North Course in Napa, Calif., site of the PGA Tour's Procore Championship (Courtesy of PuttView)

2 green

The PuttView yardage book for Silverado Resort's North Course in Napa, Calif., site of the PGA Tour's Procore Championship (Courtesy of PuttView)

3 fairway

The PuttView yardage book for Silverado Resort's North Course in Napa, Calif., site of the PGA Tour's Procore Championship (Courtesy of PuttView)

3 green

The PuttView yardage book for Silverado Resort's North Course in Napa, Calif., site of the PGA Tour's Procore Championship (Courtesy of PuttView)

4 fairway

The PuttView yardage book for Silverado Resort's North Course in Napa, Calif., site of the PGA Tour's Procore Championship (Courtesy of PuttView)

4 green

The PuttView yardage book for Silverado Resort's North Course in Napa, Calif., site of the PGA Tour's Procore Championship (Courtesy of PuttView)

5 fairway

The PuttView yardage book for Silverado Resort's North Course in Napa, Calif., site of the PGA Tour's Procore Championship (Courtesy of PuttView)

5 green

The PuttView yardage book for Silverado Resort's North Course in Napa, Calif., site of the PGA Tour's Procore Championship (Courtesy of PuttView)

6 fairway

The PuttView yardage book for Silverado Resort's North Course in Napa, Calif., site of the PGA Tour's Procore Championship (Courtesy of PuttView)

6 green

The PuttView yardage book for Silverado Resort's North Course in Napa, Calif., site of the PGA Tour's Procore Championship (Courtesy of PuttView)

7 fairway

The PuttView yardage book for Silverado Resort's North Course in Napa, Calif., site of the PGA Tour's Procore Championship (Courtesy of PuttView)

7 green

The PuttView yardage book for Silverado Resort's North Course in Napa, Calif., site of the PGA Tour's Procore Championship (Courtesy of PuttView)

8 fairway

The PuttView yardage book for Silverado Resort's North Course in Napa, Calif., site of the PGA Tour's Procore Championship (Courtesy of PuttView)

8 green

The PuttView yardage book for Silverado Resort's North Course in Napa, Calif., site of the PGA Tour's Procore Championship (Courtesy of PuttView)

9 fairway

The PuttView yardage book for Silverado Resort's North Course in Napa, Calif., site of the PGA Tour's Procore Championship (Courtesy of PuttView)

9 green

The PuttView yardage book for Silverado Resort's North Course in Napa, Calif., site of the PGA Tour's Procore Championship (Courtesy of PuttView)

10 fairway

The PuttView yardage book for Silverado Resort's North Course in Napa, Calif., site of the PGA Tour's Procore Championship (Courtesy of PuttView)

10 green

The PuttView yardage book for Silverado Resort's North Course in Napa, Calif., site of the PGA Tour's Procore Championship (Courtesy of PuttView)

11 fairway

The PuttView yardage book for Silverado Resort's North Course in Napa, Calif., site of the PGA Tour's Procore Championship (Courtesy of PuttView)

11 green

The PuttView yardage book for Silverado Resort's North Course in Napa, Calif., site of the PGA Tour's Procore Championship (Courtesy of PuttView)

12 fairway

The PuttView yardage book for Silverado Resort's North Course in Napa, Calif., site of the PGA Tour's Procore Championship (Courtesy of PuttView)

12 green

The PuttView yardage book for Silverado Resort's North Course in Napa, Calif., site of the PGA Tour's Procore Championship (Courtesy of PuttView)

13 fairway

The PuttView yardage book for Silverado Resort's North Course in Napa, Calif., site of the PGA Tour's Procore Championship (Courtesy of PuttView)

13 green

The PuttView yardage book for Silverado Resort's North Course in Napa, Calif., site of the PGA Tour's Procore Championship (Courtesy of PuttView)

14 fairway

The PuttView yardage book for Silverado Resort's North Course in Napa, Calif., site of the PGA Tour's Procore Championship (Courtesy of PuttView)

14 green

The PuttView yardage book for Silverado Resort's North Course in Napa, Calif., site of the PGA Tour's Procore Championship (Courtesy of PuttView)

15 fairway

The PuttView yardage book for Silverado Resort's North Course in Napa, Calif., site of the PGA Tour's Procore Championship (Courtesy of PuttView)

15 green

The PuttView yardage book for Silverado Resort's North Course in Napa, Calif., site of the PGA Tour's Procore Championship (Courtesy of PuttView)

16 fairway

The PuttView yardage book for Silverado Resort's North Course in Napa, Calif., site of the PGA Tour's Procore Championship (Courtesy of PuttView)

16 green

The PuttView yardage book for Silverado Resort's North Course in Napa, Calif., site of the PGA Tour's Procore Championship (Courtesy of PuttView)

17 fairway

The PuttView yardage book for Silverado Resort's North Course in Napa, Calif., site of the PGA Tour's Procore Championship (Courtesy of PuttView)

17 green

The PuttView yardage book for Silverado Resort's North Course in Napa, Calif., site of the PGA Tour's Procore Championship (Courtesy of PuttView)

18 fairway

The PuttView yardage book for Silverado Resort's North Course in Napa, Calif., site of the PGA Tour's Procore Championship (Courtesy of PuttView)

18 green

The PuttView yardage book for Silverado Resort's North Course in Napa, Calif., site of the PGA Tour's Procore Championship (Courtesy of PuttView)

