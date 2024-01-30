Check the yardage book: Pebble Beach Golf Links for the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Jason Lusk
·6 min read
Pebble Beach Golf Links in California – the main course to be used in three rounds of the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am –was designed by amateur architects Douglas Grant and Jack Neville and opened in 1919.
Pebble Beach Golf Links is one of two courses to host the Pro-Am. Also in play for the first two rounds will be Spyglass Hill Golf Club designed by Robert Trent Jones Sr. Each player has one round on each course before the cut, then the final two rounds will be at Pebble Beach Golf Links.
The famed Pebble Beach layout on cliffs above Stillwater Cove and the Pacific Ocean has seen many renovations over the decades, including work done by William Herbert Fowler, Alister MacKenzie, H. Chandler Egan, Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and others.
Thanks to yardage books provided by StrackaLine – the maker of detailed yardage books for thousands of courses around the world – we can see exactly the challenges the pros face this week at Pebble Beach Golf Links.
Paul “Triple H” Levesque, the chief content officer at World Wrestling Entertainment, made his first public comments after Vince McMahon resigned Friday from the board of WWE’s parent company, TKO Group Holdings.
The pop icon was cheering boyfriend Travis Kelce before his team won, sending him (and T-Swift) to the Super Bowl The post Taylor Swift Tells CBS Camera to ‘Go Away Please’ in Grammys Promo During Chiefs-Ravens NFL Game | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
After securing a provincial title with a three-man lineup, the members of Team Glenn Howard will be Regina-bound in about a month to play in the Montana's Brier. What remains uncertain is whether the short-handed crew will add a player — and if so, who — for the Canadian men's curling championship. Howard's status remains uncertain due to lingering pain in his surgically repaired left knee. Son Scott Howard skipped the team to victory at last week's Ontario playdowns and will likely throw last s
The sky's the limit for Lee Saretsky.Saretsky and his three friends — Derek Davis, Jordan Janzen and Jonah Alain — have turned a decommissioned aircraft into an ice fishing shack near Pelican Pointe on Last Mountain Lake, about 65 kilometres northwest of Regina.The idea came from a listing for the plane — a British Aerospace Jetstream previously owned by Fort McMurray, Alta.-based Air Mikisew — that Saretsky saw on Facebook Marketplace in the summer of 2022.From left to right, Derek Davis, Jonah
BALTIMORE (AP) — With a trip to the Super Bowl just one victory away, the Baltimore Ravens looked nothing like the team that finished the regular season with the best record in the NFL before thrashing Houston in their playoff opener. Worse, Lamar Jackson bore little resemblance to the quarterback who deftly maneuvered through the season playing like a consensus MVP. “We mad. We were one win away from the Super Bowl, what I’ve been talking about all season, my team has been talking about all sea