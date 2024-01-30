Check the yardage book: Pebble Beach Golf Links for the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Pebble Beach Golf Links in California – the main course to be used in three rounds of the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am –was designed by amateur architects Douglas Grant and Jack Neville and opened in 1919.

Pebble Beach Golf Links is one of two courses to host the Pro-Am. Also in play for the first two rounds will be Spyglass Hill Golf Club designed by Robert Trent Jones Sr. Each player has one round on each course before the cut, then the final two rounds will be at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

The famed Pebble Beach layout on cliffs above Stillwater Cove and the Pacific Ocean has seen many renovations over the decades, including work done by William Herbert Fowler, Alister MacKenzie, H. Chandler Egan, Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and others.

Pebble Beach Golf Links ranks No. 10 on Golfweek’s Best list of classic courses in the U.S., and it is No. 1 in California on Golfweek’s Best list of public-access layouts in each state. It is also No. 1 on Golfweek’s Best list of all public-access courses in the U.S.

Thanks to yardage books provided by StrackaLine – the maker of detailed yardage books for thousands of courses around the world – we can see exactly the challenges the pros face this week at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

Legend

The StrackaLine yardage book for Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Courtesy of StrackaLine)

1 fairway

1 green

2 fairway

2 green

3 fairway

3 green

4 fairway

4 green

5 fairway

5 green

6 fairway

6 green

7 fairway

7 green

8 fairway

8 green

9 fairway

9 green

10 fairway

10 green

11 fairway

11 green

12 fairway

12 green

13 fairway

13 green

14 fairway

14 green

15 fairway

15 green

16 fairway

16 green

17 fairway

17 green

18 fairway

18 green

Practice green

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek