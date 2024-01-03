Check the yardage book: Kapalua’s Plantation Course for the 2024 The Sentry on the PGA Tour

Kapalua’s Plantation Course in Hawaii – site of this week’s season-opening The Sentry on the PGA Tour – was the first course built by the now-legendary design duo of Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw. The mountainside layout opened in 1991 and was restored in 2019.

The Plantation Course ranks No. 2 in Hawaii on Golfweek’s Best list of top public-access layouts in each state. It is No. 17 on Golfweek’s Best ranking of all resort courses in the U.S., and it’s No. 20 on the list of top public-access courses in the U.S.

The Plantation maxes out at 7,596 yards with a par of 73, and it has only one par 3 on the back nine. With several downhill tee shots and the possibility of several drives rolling out past 400 yards, the course usually plays significantly shorter than the yardage might indicate.

Thanks to yardage books provided by StrackaLine – the maker of detailed yardage books for thousands of courses around the world – we can see exactly the challenges the pros face this week. Check out the maps of each hole below.

Legend

1 fairway

1 green

2 fairway

2 green

3 fairway

3 green

4 fairway

4 green

5 fairway

5 green

6 fairway

6 green

7 fairway

7 green

8 fairway

8 green

9 fairway

9 green

10 fairway

10 green

11 fairway

11 green

12 fairway

12 green

13 fairway

13 green

14 fairway

14 green

15 fairway

15 green

16 fairway

16 green

17 fairway

17 green

18 fairway

18 green

Practice green

