Check out Woke Wars, a new opinion podcast about Florida’s fight to define American culture

Lauren Costantino
·1 min read

Gov. Ron DeSantis said it himself after his reelection: “Florida is where woke goes to die.”

But what does “woke” actually mean? And how does one legislate against it? Florida has become the epicenter of a battle happening across the nation to define American culture, history and race relations. But, how did we get here?

Woke Wars is an eight-episode podcast series that goes deeper into the culture wars happening in Florida and across the nation. Throughout Florida’s legislative session, the opinion journalists that make up the Miami Herald Editorial Board will discuss why fighting woke is such a powerful political tool. We’ll discuss book bans, DeSantis’ presidential aspirations and the re-shaping of our state university system. We’ll dissect red meat issues such as immigration, ‘woke’ corporations, LGBTQ laws and the attack on diversity equity and inclusion in high universities and the workplace.

Through this spirited debate-style podcast, The Miami Herald Editorial Board and producer Lauren Costantino will help you better understand why culture war issues are taking over Florida’s legislative session. We’ll give all sides and parties consideration and space for discussion, while ultimately trying to move us forward as a society.

Release date: March 9, 2023

Episodes are released every Thursday during Florida’s legislative session on Miamiherald.com. Subscribe and listen to all episodes of the Woke Wars podcast on Spotify Podcast, Stitcher, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music or your favorite audio platform.

