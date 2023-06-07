Check out whimsical gingerbread cottage for sale in Massachusetts. Pink lovers rejoice

A very charismatic and fairy tale-like residence has landed on the real estate market in Martha’s Vineyard — and it’s one that cannot be missed.

Exterior

Literally.

The two-bedroom, one-bathroom home is a shade of vivid cupcake pink, and it looks more like a sugary dessert rather than someplace you hang your hat. And it’s listed for $850,000 in Oak Bluffs, Massachusetts.

Interior

“Everyone who lives there loves it,” listing agent Kyle Neyer told Realtor.com. “The home is located in the most iconic fairytale campground, and I think its pink color really sets it apart. It’s been painted various colors of pink since after the Depression.”

Dining area

The iconic home was updated in 2021, the listing says, and has an abundance of features both inside and out:

Kitchen

Gothic doors

Stained-glass window

Picture window

Garden

Furnishings included

Bedroom

“Most of the cottages are truly summer cottages, but this one is a year-round home,” Neyer told Realtor. “I would describe this home as a fairytale mixed with modern amenities.”

Bedroom

Oak Bluffs is about 85 miles south of Boston.

