Check out our watch list for 2023 USA TODAY HSSA Boys Volleyball Player of the Year

Who will make the final cut? Watch out for the third annual USA TODAY High School Sports Awards national show in the summer of 2023.

The USA TODAY High School Sports Awards is pleased to announce its watch list for the 2022-23 USA TODAY HSSA Boys Volleyball Team.

This initial list includes 50 current student-athletes who meet the nomination criteria for this year’s national Boys Volleyball Player of the Year Award. These athletes were either nominees in last year’s national awards show, or athletes who were seriously considered based on season-wide performance, state championships and any other state, regional and/or national recognition.

The official 2023 USA TODAY HSSA Boys Volleyball Team will be announced later this spring. All 25 final team members will be honored as nominees for national Boys Volleyball Player of the Year. The winner will be revealed during the third annual USA TODAY High School Sports Awards. Visit the event website for updates leading up to this summer's on-demand event.

The purpose of this watch list is to track eligible nominees for this year’s national show. Athletes could be removed from this list if they no longer play for their high school team (either by choice or injury), or if their high school no longer participates in a state-sanctioned championship tournament.

2022-23 USA TODAY HSSA Boys Volleyball Watch List:

Stefan Bilc — SR, OH | Haverford High School | Havertown, Pennsylvania

Jordan Brockman — JR, S/L | Stephen T. Badin High School | Hamilton, Ohio

Nate Brown — SR, OH | Souderton Area High School | Souderton, Pennsylvania

Kaumana Carreira — JR, MB | Tesoro High School | Rancho Santa Margarita, California

Kyle Charles — JR, OH/S | Warwick High School | Lititz, Pennsylvania

Luca Curci — SR, OH | Newport Harbor High School | Newport Beach, California

Evan Dziadkowiec — JR, S | Lockport High School | Lockport, Illinois

Jacob Esteves — SR, OH/MB | St. Edward High School | Lakewood, Ohio

Ian Ford — SR, S/OH | Westerville North High School | Westerville, Ohio

Conner Foxwell — SR, MH | Central Dauphin High School | Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

Ryan Graves — SR, S | Beckman High School | Irvine, California

Gage Haase — JR, MB | Hamilton Southeastern High School | Fishers, Indiana

Gavin Hagerty — JR, S | Fishers High School | Fishers, Indiana

Aaron Hanny — SR, OPP | Brownsburg High School | Brownsburg, Indiana

Jaxon Herr — SR, S | Sandra Day O'Connor High School | Phoenix, Arizona

Cameron Hoying — SR, S | St. Francis DeSales High School | Columbus , Ohio

Noah Huang — SR, MB | Beckman High School | Irvine, California

Ben Hutchinson — JR, OPP | Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School | Indianapolis, Indiana

Finn Kearney — JR, OH | Sandra Day O'Connor High School | Phoenix, Arizona

Carson Kneisl — SR, OH | Bear Creek High School | Lakewood, Colorado

Brayden Kuruzovich — SR, S/OPP | State College Area High School | State College, Pennsylvania

Sam Levinson — SR, OPP | Lyons Township High School | LaGrange, Illinois

Zach Lewis — SR , OH | Fishers High School | Fishers, Indiana

Casey Lyons — SR, OPP | ‘Iolani School | Honolulu, Hawaii

Caden Marchione — SR, OH | Hamilton Southeastern High School | Fishers, Indiana

Colin Marks — SR, S | Jesuit High School | Carmichael, California

Andrew Mayer — SR, L | Roncalli High School | Indianapolis, Indiana

Brody McAfee — SR, MH | Westfield High School | Westfield, Indiana

Reese Monnin — SR, MB | Archbishop Carroll High School | Dayton, Ohio

Benjamin Nygren — SR, L/DS | American Leadership Academy | Queen Creek, Arizona

Dante Palombo — JR, MB | Shaler Area High School | Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Logan Peterson — JR, OH | Shaler Area High School | Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Jake Read — SR, OH | Newport Harbor High School | Newport Beach, California

Kai Rodriguez — SR, OH / MH | Christopher High School | Gilroy, California

Kaden Sato — JR, L | Moanalua High School | Honolulu, Hawaii

Zach Scheer — JR, OH | Northwest Christian School | Phoenix, Arizona

Brendan Schoeberl — SR, L | Marist High School | Chicago , Illinois

Vince Semon — SR, OH | Jesuit High School | Carmichael, California

Jake Shroder — SO, DS | Cienega High School | Vail, Arizona

Thomas Smith — SR, S | Cumberland Valley High School | Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania

Harryzen Soares — JR, L | Kamehameha Schools | Honolulu, Hawaii

Erik Stover — JR, OH | Lakes Community High School | Lake Villa, Illinois

Christian Teresi — SO, S | Marist High School | Chicago, Illinois

BawiBawi Thang — SR, OH | Perry Meridian High School | Indianapolis, Indiana

Jameson Vaccaro — SR, OH | The Bishop's School | La Jolla, California

Parker Van Horne — JR, S | Olentangy Berlin High School | Delaware, Ohio

Tyler Walenga — SR, OH | Lincoln-Way East High School | Frankfort, Illinois

Jason Walmer — SR, S | Mira Costa High School | Manhattan Beach, California

Gavin Weed — SR, OH/MB | Cathedral High School | Indianapolis, Indiana

Griffin Wheatley — SR, OH | Walnut Hills High School | Cincinnati, Ohio

Hayden Winegar — SR, S | Highland High School | Gilbert, Arizona

Who else should we be tracking for national Boys Volleyball Player of the Year?

Suggestions can be submitted to both roleary@usatventures.com or BFontana@usatventures.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2023 USA TODAY HSSA Boys Volleyball Player of the Year Watch List