Check out our watch list for 2023-24 USA TODAY HSSA Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year
The USA TODAY High School Sports Awards is pleased to announce its watch list for 2023-24 USA TODAY HSSA Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year!
This initial list includes 50 current student-athletes who meet the nomination criteria for this year’s national Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year award. These athletes were either nominees in last year’s national show, or athletes who were seriously considered based on season-wide performance, state championships and any other state, regional and/or national recognition.
Watch last year's full show: 2023 USA TODAY High School Sports Awards
Here's a little more about this year's program and how it works:
The official 2023-24 USA TODAY HSSA Girls Cross Country Team will be announced later this spring. All 25 final team members will be honored as nominees for national Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year. The winner will be revealed during the fourth annual USA TODAY High School Sports Awards. Visit the event website for updates leading up to this summer's on-demand event, and to view all of the award winners from last year's show!
Note: The purpose of this watch list is to track eligible nominees for this year’s national show. Athletes could be removed from this list if they no longer play for their high school team (either by choice or injury), or if their high school no longer participates in a state-sanctioned championship tournament for this sport.
Who else should we be tracking for national Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year?
This watch list is only a starting point. All student-athletes who compete for state-sanctioned interscholastic championships are eligible for our program. Player of the Year suggestions can be submitted to both roleary@usatventures.com and BFontana@usatventures.com.
2023-24 USA TODAY HSSA Girls Cross Country Watch List:
Andie Aagard — SR | Lone Peak High School | Highland, Utah
Isabel Allori — SR | Liberty Common High School | Fort Collins, Colorado
Amaya Aramini — SR | Bishop Manogue High School | Reno, Nevada
Natalie Barnard — SR | Lafayette High School | Wildwood, Missouri
Cloe Baugh — SR | Highland High School | Gilbert, Arizona
Eliana Black — SO | Cambridge Christian School | Tampa, Florida
Anna Callahan — SR | Skyline High School | Sammamish, Washington
Abby Faith Cheeseman — JR | The Webb School | Bell Buckle, Tennessee
Alexa Ciccone — SR | Cheshire High School | Cheshire, Connecticut
Alivia Cleveland — SO | Fort Mill High School | Fort Mill, South Carolina
Isabel Conde de Frankenberg — SR | Cedar Park High School | Cedar Park, Texas
Brynn Crandell — SR | Indian River High School | Dagsboro, Delaware
Mary Bonner Dalton — SR | Myers Park High School | Charlotte, North Carolina
Addison Dempsey — SR | Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School | Sarasota, Florida
Keeghan Edwards — JR | Valor Christian High School | Highlands Ranch, Colorado
Sadie Engelhardt — JR | Ventura High School | Ventura, California
Juliet Frum — JR | Glenbrook North High School | Northbrook, Illinois
Chase Gilbert — SO | Old Lyme High School | Old Lyme, Connecticut
Payton Godsey — JR | Oaks Christian School | Westlake Village, California
Ella Hagen — JR | Summit High School | Frisco, Colorado
Jane Hedengren — JR | Timpview High School | Provo, Utah
Nicole Humphries — SR | Flower Mound High School | Flower Mound, Texas
Samantha Humphries — SR | Flower Mound High School | Flower Mound, Texas
Stella Kermes — SR | Cuthbertson High School | Waxhaw, North Carolina
Zoie Lamanna — SR | Jefferson Forest High School | Forest, Virginia
Haley Loewe — JR | Bentonville High School | Bentonville, Arkansas
Zariel Macchia — JR | Wlliam Floyd High School | Mastic Beach, New York
Katie Marchand — SR | Trumbull High School | Trumbull, Connecticut
Samantha McGarity — JR | Harrison High School | Kennesaw, Georgia
Bethany Michalak — SR | Air Academy High School | Colorado Springs, Colorado
Sara Mlodik — SR | D.C. Everest High | Weston, Wisconsin
Mia Murray — SR | Lincoln East High School | Lincoln, Nebraska
Sarah Peer — SR | Westlake High School | Westlake, Ohio
Ana Peters — JR | Lake Oswego High School | Lake Oswego, Oregon
Addison Rainey — JR | Ocean Springs High School | Ocean Springs, Mississippi
Eleanor Raker — JR | Galena High School | Reno, Nevada
Addison Ritzenhein — SO | Niwot High School | Niwot, Colorado
Nelah Roberts — SR | Skyline High School | Idaho Falls, Idaho
Katelyn Rupe — JR | Salina Central High school | Salina, Kansas
Claire Rutherford — JR | Gallatin High School | Bozeman, Montana
Helen Sachs — JR | West Ottawa High School | Holland, Michigan
Nicki Southerland — SR | Delta High School | Muncie, Indiana
Brooke Strauss — JR | Glastonbury High School | Glastonbury, Connecticut
Sarah Tole — FR | Auburn High School | Auburn, Alabama
Makaylin Viet — SO | Father Tolton Regional Catholic High | Columbia, Missouri
Faith Wehrman — SR | Eisenhower High School | New Berlin, Wisconsin
Ruth White — SR | Orono High School | Orono, Maine
Elyse Wilmes — JR | Father Tolton Regional Catholic High | Columbia, Missouri
Emily Wisniewski — JR | Crescent Valley High School | Corvallis, Oregon
Emma Zawatski — SR | Freehold Township High School | Freehold, New Jersey
