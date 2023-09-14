Check out our watch list for 2023-24 USA TODAY HSSA Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year

Who will make the final cut for this year's national show? Keep an eye out for the fourth annual USA TODAY High School Sports Awards, coming in the summer of 2024!

The USA TODAY High School Sports Awards is pleased to announce its watch list for 2023-24 USA TODAY HSSA Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year!

This initial list includes 50 current student-athletes who meet the nomination criteria for this year’s national Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year award. These athletes were either nominees in last year’s national show, or athletes who were seriously considered based on season-wide performance, state championships and any other state, regional and/or national recognition.

Watch last year's full show: 2023 USA TODAY High School Sports Awards

Here's a little more about this year's program and how it works:

The official 2023-24 USA TODAY HSSA Girls Cross Country Team will be announced later this spring. All 25 final team members will be honored as nominees for national Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year. The winner will be revealed during the fourth annual USA TODAY High School Sports Awards. Visit the event website for updates leading up to this summer's on-demand event, and to view all of the award winners from last year's show!

Note: The purpose of this watch list is to track eligible nominees for this year’s national show. Athletes could be removed from this list if they no longer play for their high school team (either by choice or injury), or if their high school no longer participates in a state-sanctioned championship tournament for this sport.

Who else should we be tracking for national Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year?

This watch list is only a starting point. All student-athletes who compete for state-sanctioned interscholastic championships are eligible for our program. Player of the Year suggestions can be submitted to both roleary@usatventures.com and BFontana@usatventures.com.

2023-24 USA TODAY HSSA Girls Cross Country Watch List:

Andie Aagard — SR | Lone Peak High School | Highland, Utah

Isabel Allori — SR | Liberty Common High School | Fort Collins, Colorado

Amaya Aramini — SR | Bishop Manogue High School | Reno, Nevada

Natalie Barnard — SR | Lafayette High School | Wildwood, Missouri

Cloe Baugh — SR | Highland High School | Gilbert, Arizona

Eliana Black — SO | Cambridge Christian School | Tampa, Florida

Anna Callahan — SR | Skyline High School | Sammamish, Washington

Abby Faith Cheeseman — JR | The Webb School | Bell Buckle, Tennessee

Alexa Ciccone — SR | Cheshire High School | Cheshire, Connecticut

Alivia Cleveland — SO | Fort Mill High School | Fort Mill, South Carolina

Isabel Conde de Frankenberg — SR | Cedar Park High School | Cedar Park, Texas

Brynn Crandell — SR | Indian River High School | Dagsboro, Delaware

Mary Bonner Dalton — SR | Myers Park High School | Charlotte, North Carolina

Addison Dempsey — SR | Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School | Sarasota, Florida

Keeghan Edwards — JR | Valor Christian High School | Highlands Ranch, Colorado

Sadie Engelhardt — JR | Ventura High School | Ventura, California

Juliet Frum — JR | Glenbrook North High School | Northbrook, Illinois

Chase Gilbert — SO | Old Lyme High School | Old Lyme, Connecticut

Payton Godsey — JR | Oaks Christian School | Westlake Village, California

Ella Hagen — JR | Summit High School | Frisco, Colorado

Jane Hedengren — JR | Timpview High School | Provo, Utah

Nicole Humphries — SR | Flower Mound High School | Flower Mound, Texas

Samantha Humphries — SR | Flower Mound High School | Flower Mound, Texas

Stella Kermes — SR | Cuthbertson High School | Waxhaw, North Carolina

Zoie Lamanna — SR | Jefferson Forest High School | Forest, Virginia

Haley Loewe — JR | Bentonville High School | Bentonville, Arkansas

Zariel Macchia — JR | Wlliam Floyd High School | Mastic Beach, New York

Katie Marchand — SR | Trumbull High School | Trumbull, Connecticut

Samantha McGarity — JR | Harrison High School | Kennesaw, Georgia

Bethany Michalak — SR | Air Academy High School | Colorado Springs, Colorado

Sara Mlodik — SR | D.C. Everest High | Weston, Wisconsin

Mia Murray — SR | Lincoln East High School | Lincoln, Nebraska

Sarah Peer — SR | Westlake High School | Westlake, Ohio

Ana Peters — JR | Lake Oswego High School | Lake Oswego, Oregon

Addison Rainey — JR | Ocean Springs High School | Ocean Springs, Mississippi

Eleanor Raker — JR | Galena High School | Reno, Nevada

Addison Ritzenhein — SO | Niwot High School | Niwot, Colorado

Nelah Roberts — SR | Skyline High School | Idaho Falls, Idaho

Katelyn Rupe — JR | Salina Central High school | Salina, Kansas

Claire Rutherford — JR | Gallatin High School | Bozeman, Montana

Helen Sachs — JR | West Ottawa High School | Holland, Michigan

Nicki Southerland — SR | Delta High School | Muncie, Indiana

Brooke Strauss — JR | Glastonbury High School | Glastonbury, Connecticut

Sarah Tole — FR | Auburn High School | Auburn, Alabama

Makaylin Viet — SO | Father Tolton Regional Catholic High | Columbia, Missouri

Faith Wehrman — SR | Eisenhower High School | New Berlin, Wisconsin

Ruth White — SR | Orono High School | Orono, Maine

Elyse Wilmes — JR | Father Tolton Regional Catholic High | Columbia, Missouri

Emily Wisniewski — JR | Crescent Valley High School | Corvallis, Oregon

Emma Zawatski — SR | Freehold Township High School | Freehold, New Jersey

