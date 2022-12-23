Check out our watch list for 2022-23 USA TODAY HSSA Girls Basketball Player of the Year

Who will make the final cut? Watch out for the third annual USA TODAY High School Sports Awards national show in the summer of 2023.
The USA TODAY High School Sports Awards is pleased to announce its watch list for the 2022-23 USA TODAY HSSA Girls Basketball Team.

This initial list includes 50 current student-athletes who meet the nomination criteria for this year’s national Girls Basketball Player of the Year Award. These athletes were either nominees in last year’s national awards show, or athletes who were seriously considered based on season-wide performance, state championships and any other state, regional and/or national recognition.

This year’s official 2022-23 USA TODAY HSSA Girls Basketball Team will be announced this spring. All final team members will be honored as nominees for national Girls Basketball Player of the Year. The winner, along with three finalists, will be revealed during the third annual USA TODAY High School Sports Awards. Visit the event website for updates leading up to this summer's on-demand event.

USA TODAY HSSA Winter Watch List Schedule:

Girls Hockey: Wednesday, Dec. 14

Boys Hockey: Thursday, Dec. 15

Girls Wrestling: Friday, Dec. 16

Boys Bowling: Monday, Dec. 19

Boys Wrestling: Wednesday, Dec. 21

Girls Basketball: Thursday, Dec. 22

Boys Basketball: Friday, Dec. 23

The purpose of these watch lists is to track eligible nominees for this year’s national show. Athletes could be removed from this list if they no longer play for their high school team (either by choice or injury), or if their high school no longer participates in a state-sanctioned championship tournament.

2022-23 USA TODAY HSSA Girls Basketball Watch List: 

Sunaja Agara — SR, G | Hopkins High School | Minnetonka, Minn.

KK Arnold — SR, G | Germantown High School | Germantown, Wis.

Sofia Bell — SR, G | Jesuit High School | Portland, Ore.

Madison Booker — SR, G | Germantown High School | Madison, Miss.

Zoe Brooks — SR, G | Saint John Vianney High School | Holmdel, N.J.

Addyson Brown — SR, G | Derby Senior High School | Derby, Kan.

Jaloni Cambridge — JR, PG | The Ensworth School | Nashville, Tenn.

Justice Carlton — JR, PG | Seven Lakes High School | Katy, Texas

Chloe Clardy — SR, G | Conway High School | Conway, Ark.

Essence Cody — SR, C | Valdosta High School | Valdosta, Ga.

Breya Cunningham — SR, C | La Jolla Country Day School | La Jolla, Calif.

Jazzy Davidson — SO, G/F | Clackamas High School | Clackamas, Ore.

Aalyah Del Rosario — SR, C | The Webb School | Bell Buckle, Tenn.

Montaya Dew — SR, F | Centennial High School | Las Vegas, Nev.

Jadyn Donovan — SR, G | Sidwell Friends School | Washington, D.C.

Kendall Dudley — JR, G | Sidwell Friends School | Washington, D.C.

Joyce Edwards — JR, PG | Camden High School | Camden, S.C.

Milaysia Fulwiley — SR, PG | W.J. Keenan High School | Columbia, S.C.

Hannah Hidalgo — SR, G | Paul VI High School | Haddonfield, Va.

Tessa Johnson — SR, G | Saint Michael Albertville High School | St. Michael, Minn.

Kymora Johnson — SR, G | Saint Annes-Belfield High School | Charlottesville, Va.

Zamareya Jones — JR, F | North Pitt High School | Bethel, N.C.

Reniya Kelly — SR, PG | Hoover High School | Hoover, Ala.

Chloe Kitts — SR, F | Faith Christian Academy | Orlando, Fla.

Kylie Marshall — SR, G | Lake Ridge High School | Mansfield, Texas

Gisella Maul — SR, G | Cedar Park High School | Cedar Park, Texas

Madisen McDaniel — JR, C | Bishop McNamara High School | Forestville, Md.

Kiyomi McMiller — JR, PG | Life Center Academy | Burlington, N.J.

Amanda Muse — SR, C | Heritage High School | Menifee, Calif.

Riley Nelson — SR, G | Bullis School | Potomac, Md.

S'mya Nichols — SR, G | Shawnee Mission West High School | Overland Park, Kan.

Courtney Ogden — SR, G | Westminister School | Atlanta, Ga.

Olivia Olson — JR, PG | Benilde Saint Margaret High School | St. Louis Park, Minn.

Britt Prince — JR, F | Elkhorn North High School | Omaha, Neb.

Laila Reynolds — SR, G | Shabach Christian Academy | Landover, Md.

Emma Risch — SR, G | Palm Bay Magnet High School | Melbourne, Fla.

Taliah Scott — SR, G | Saint John's Coutnry Day School | Orange Park, Fla.

Sayvia Sellers — SR, PG | Anchorage Christian High School | Anchorage, Alaska

Ashlynn Shade — SR, G | La Lumiere School | La Porte, Ind.

Sarah Strong — JR, PG | Grace Academy | Matthews, N.C.

Adhel Tac — JR, F | South Grand Prarie High School | Grand Prarie, Texas

Delaney Thomas — SR, F | St. John's College High School | Washington, D.C.

Blanca Thomas — JR, G | Charlotte Catholic High School | Charlotte, N.C.

Ciera Toomey — SR, C | Dunmore High School | Dunmore, Pa.

JuJu Watkins — SR, G | Sierra Canyon High School | Los Angeles, Calif.

Amari Whiting — SR, G | Timpview High School | Provo, Utah

Jada Williams — SR, PG | La Jolla Country Day School | La Jolla, Calif.

Sahara Williams — SR, G | West High School | Iowa City, Iowa

Mikaylah Williams — SR, G | Parkway High School | Bossier City, La.

Allie Ziebell — JR, C | Neenah High School | Neenah, Wis.

Who else should we be tracking for national Girls Basketball Player of the Year?

Suggestions can be submitted to both roleary@usatventures.com or BFontana@usatventures.com.

