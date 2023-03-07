Check out the view from the Ferris wheel at Margaritavile’s new Biloxi amusement park

Biloxi’s newest family-friendly attraction is open for business.

Paradise Pier at Margaritaville Resort is an amusement park that boasts 15 rides including the Biloxi Tide-Turner, a 180-foot tall Ferris Wheel, and the Storm Surge, a ride that sends people 360 degrees and upside down.

Guests who visit Paradise Pier can also get unparalleled views of the beach, Biloxi cityscape and Mississippi Sound.

The Sun Herald visited the park on it’s opening day. Here’s a look inside.

The view from The Biloxi Tide-Turner, the Ferris wheel at the new Paradise Pier amusement park at Margaritaville in Biloxi on Friday, March 3, 2023.

Rides during the grand opening of Paradise Pier amusement park at Margaritaville in Biloxi on Friday, March 3, 2023.

Wendi Barrett, of Biloxi, rides the Storm Surge ride during the grand opening of Paradise Pier amusement park at Margaritaville in Biloxi on Friday, March 3, 2023.