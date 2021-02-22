Check Out Top Fitness Bands of 2021 Under Rs 4,000 in India

With the current work from home scenario, fitness goals of many have gone for a toss. However, if you're someone who wishes to get back on track and maintain your physical and mental health, a fitness band might be a good investment.

A fitness band allows you to track your heart rate, burned calories as well as sleep time. Regular use of a fitness band can boost your daily workouts and make your goals achievable.

Here’s a list of the top 5 fitness bands that you can buy under Rs 4,000.

Mi Band 5

Xiaomi Band 5 available for both android and iOS devices.

Xiaomi has recently launched its Mi Band 5 smart fitness band in India. This band comes with a 1.1 inch AMOLED display and is available for both android and iOS devices.

The device features Rapid Eye Movement tracking, a built-in 24x7 heart monitor and enables its users to answer calls, control music and check for notifications from several apps including WhatsApp and Instagram. The band also offers 11 professional sports modes and can run upto 21 days, once fully charged. All of this is only available at a price of Rs 2,499.

Honor Band 5

Honor Band 5 is available at a price of Rs 2,199 online.

Honor Band 5 comes with a 0.95 inch AMOLED display, a heart tracker and is equipped with swimming stroke recognition feature. The band also offers sleep monitoring feature and is fully waterproof. It is equipped with 10 added fitness models to track your daily calories, and offers up to 15 days of battery life.

Redmi Smart Band

Redmi Smart band is considered to be one of the most affordable smart bands in India.

Redmi Smart band features 1.08 inch LCD display and is considered to be one of the most affordable smart bands in India. The band is equipped with five sport modes and includes sleep monitoring as well. It comes with a battery life of upto 20 days and is available at a price of Rs 1,599 online.

Samsung Galaxy Fit 2

Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 can be considered one of the best smart watches for fitness freaks

Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 comes with a 1.1 inch AMOLED display and can be considered one of the best smart watches for fitness freaks. Some of the top features include 90 different workout modes, automatic activity tracking, heart rate monitor, viewing notification and music control. The Galaxy Fit 2 can work for upto 21 days on a full charge. The smart band is priced at Rs 3,999.

GOQii Vital ECG

GOQii Vital ECG fitness band supports seven days of battery life on a single charge.

As the name suggests, GOQii Vital ECG fitness band comes with an inbuilt ECG, heart rate and exercise tracker. Like the above listed bands, this fitness tracker is also swim friendly. This band comes with an OLED colour display and supports seven days of battery life on a single charge. It is priced at Rs 3,999 .

