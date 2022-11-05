The Check-In: It's time to get a Real ID, add turtle-watching to your itinerary, and more

Catherine Garcia, Night editor
·5 min read
An ID card.
An ID card. Illustrated | Getty Images

Welcome to The Check-In, our weekend feature focusing on all things travel.

It's time to get a Real ID (for real)

Starting on May 3, 2023, U.S. travelers flying domestically will no longer be able to show their standard driver's license when boarding a plane. Instead, they'll have to provide a Real ID, or another Transportation Authority Administration-approved form of identification.

A TSA agent looks at an ID.
A TSA agent looks at an ID.

Bob Riha Jr./Getty Images

This has been a long time coming. In response to the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, Congress passed the Real ID Act in 2005. The law sets minimum security standards for driver's licenses and ID cards; a special seal on the license or ID card indicates the individual went through the screening and approval process.

Real IDs were supposed to go into effect in 2008 but were continuously delayed. If you don't have a Real ID, a passport or Enhanced Driver's License is an acceptable alternative.

National Geographic touts Trinidad & Tobago, Botswana, and Slovenia as 2023 must-see destinations

While some people know exactly where they want to head for vacation, with everything planned down to the appetizer course of the fourth night's dinner, others need inspiration. National Geographic is here to help, releasing its annual list of the most "breathtaking places and experiences" for 2023.

Their suggestions include: Botswana, to see the incredible wildlife; Slovenia, to scope out the new biking routes that stop at vineyards, cheesemakers, and farms; the Longmen Grottoes in Henan Province, China, to take in the ancient art (including nearly 110,000 Buddhist stone statues); and Trinidad & Tobago, to help save sea turtles.

A Hawksbill sea turtle.
A Hawksbill sea turtle.

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

More and more people are using part (or all!) of their vacation to give back, and in Trinidad & Tobago, tourists are volunteering to protect vulnerable sea turtles during nesting season. Their duties include tagging and counting nesting mothers, monitoring and relocating nests, and protecting the turtles from predators. "Their hard work has caused leatherback meat and egg poaching to fall to near zero," National Geographic notes. There are still a lot of beaches that don't have any monitors, but technology can help: vacationers can report their sea turtle sightings through the TURT app.

So you want to ... see the world by sea

You can cover a lot of ground (er, water?) when you take a cruise, especially one that lasts a few weeks. For those who like the idea of not having to drive long distances, take multiple flights, or constantly change hotel rooms, going on a world cruise might be the best way to go exploring.

Azamara Quest in Seville, Spain.
Azamara Quest in Seville, Spain.

Eduardo Briones/Europa Press via Getty Images

Azamara just announced its 2025 world cruise, which will start in San Diego, California, and end in Southampton, England. In between, the ship (the Azamara Onward) will stop in 37 countries, with destinations including Sydney, Bangkok, Tahiti, Lisbon, and Barcelona. The cruise will span 155 nights, and kicks off with a gala in San Diego. Azamara President Carol Cabezas told Travel + Leisure that 60 percent of ports on this sailing are different from the 2024 world voyage, and the itinerary was "carefully curated to give even the most well-traveled guests a new perspective of the world."

Who should book this? Someone with the ability to be away from home for 155 nights, doesn't get seasick, and enjoys the salty air. Also, consider the price: the fare is expensive (the cheapest option is Club Interior, at a cool $39,999 per person, based on double occupancy). This does include perks like 13 cultural events, $4,000 in onboard credit, weekly laundry service, a premium drink package for two, and unlimited wi-fi for one device, but is still a significant chunk of change.

What is the Azamara Onward like? The ship is new, having been christened on May 2 in Monte Carlo. It can hold up to 684 passengers, and there's a spa, fitness center, and specialty restaurants, including the Prime C Restaurant with steak and seafood dishes and Aqualina Restaurant, featuring an Italian menu. The Atlas Bar, which serves artisanal cocktails, can only be found on the Azamara Onward. There is no age limit to sail on the ship, but Azamara discourages families from coming on board with kids 18 and under.

Ready to go? Here's what you need to know: Bookings open to the public on Nov. 10, on the Azamara website. The 2024 world cruise sold out and has a waitlist, so it's possible that could happen again in 2025.

Plan accordingly: Upcoming events and openings to add to your calendar

Calling all movie buffs who love the cold: The 2023 Sundance Film Festival is just a few months away. Running Jan. 19-29, 2023, Sundance isn't just about screening new films and documentaries — attendees can also sit in on conversations with the directors and listen to panel discussions. Volunteers are a huge reason why the festival is able to operate, so if you have the time, consider signing up.

The Sundance Film Festival in 2022.
The Sundance Film Festival in 2022.

George Frey/Getty Images

It's not exactly swimming weather in much of the United States, leaving many to just dream of taking a dip. One pool to start thinking about is at the Ritz-Carlton Paradise Valley in Scottsdale, Arizona. The hotel is set to open in the fall of 2023, with a swimming pool measuring 400 feet, making it one of the longest pools in North America. Now that's how you make a splash.

The new pool at the Ritz-Carlton Paradise Valley.
The new pool at the Ritz-Carlton Paradise Valley.

Courtesy of Ritz-Carlton

For more travel news and features, sign up for The Week U.K.'s Travel newsletter, delivered to your inbox every two weeks.

You may also like

Hillary Clinton, top Democrats file motion to sanction Trump for 'frivolous' lawsuit

Obama spins Arizona heckling incident into lesson on toxic politics: 'We have to stay focused'

Ex-Pakistan PM in 'stable' condition following protest attack

Latest Stories

  • Shapovalov advances at Paris Masters with win over Cerundolo

    PARIS — Canada's Denis Shapovalov advanced to the second round of the Paris Masters tennis tournament on Tuesday with a 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-4 win over Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., had nine aces and converted three of 10 break point chances in the victory. Cerundolo had just two chances to break Shapovalov, converting one. Shapovalov entered the final Masters 1,000-level tournament ranked 16th in the world, moving up three spots after a run to the final of th

  • Leafs' Mitch Marner on outside noise: 'I don’t need to read anything out there'

    Mitch Marner spoke to reporters on Tuesday following the Toronto Maple Leafs' disastrous West Coast road trip, during which they went 0-2-2.

  • Bruce Boudreau adapts on way to 600 wins as an NHL coach

    When Bruce Boudreau finally got his first chance to be an NHL coach with Washington in 2007, he took over a staff with only a few assistants. George McPhee told Boudreau to coach the way he wanted to coach and he'd be there a while. Boudreau did that, helped the Washington Capitals make the playoffs four times and has spent the bulk of the past 15 years working the same magic around the league. Now with the Vancouver Canucks, Boudreau last week became the second-fastest coach to reach 600 wins,

  • Flames handed third consecutive loss as Predators cruise to 4-1 victory

    CALGARY — Filip Forsberg's value is not lost on the Nashville Predators as he continues to prove why he was worth the long-term deal he received in the off-season. Forsberg and Matt Duchene each recorded a goal and an assist on Thursday night to lead Nashville to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames who have now lost three in a row. Forsberg, who inked an eight-year, US$68-million deal extension in July, now has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in the last five games. “Filip’s a great player.

  • Erik Karlsson finally has his swagger back

    One of the most electrifying blueliners in NHL history is healthy and thriving as Karlsson looks poised to put up a revenge season for the ages.

  • Einarson tops Brazil at Pan Continental Curling event, books spot at women's worlds

    CALGARY — Canada's Kerri Einarson booked a ticket to the world women's championship with a 10-2 win over Brazil at the inaugural Pan Continental Curling Championships in Wednesday's evening draw. Entering the event, Einarson's rink of Gimli, Man., needed a top-five finish to secure its entry into the world championship, which takes place March 18-26 in Sandviken, Sweden. The Canadians are currently tied for first with the U.S. (5-0), who they will play Thursday. As host country, Canada already h

  • Seattle Kraken come from behind to douse Calgary Flames 5-4

    CALGARY — A three-goal burst in the third period spurred the visiting Seattle Kraken to a 5-4 win Tuesday over the Calgary Flames, who squandered a third-period lead for a second straight game. Yanni Gourde scored short-handed with Carson Soucy, Morgan Geekie, Daniel Sprong and Matt Beniers each contributing a goal to the Kraken's first ever win over the Flames. Oliver Bjorkstrand had a pair of assists for Seattle (5-4-2) starting its second NHL season after going 27-49-6 in its expansion year.

  • Quarterbacks Collaros, Bethel-Thompson lead CFL all-star teams

    TORONTO — League passing leader McLeod Bethel-Thompson and CFL outstanding player award winner Zach Collaros top the respective divisional all-star teams. The CFL initially unveiled the East and West Division all-star squads Wednesday in voting conducted by fans, voting members of the Football Reporters of Canada and the league's nine head coaches. Later on Wednesday night, the league issued revised all-star squads after an error in tabulation and weighting of votes was discovered, which resulte

  • Theodore scores in OT, Golden Knights beat Capitals 3-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Shea Theodore scored at 1:35 of overtime to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. William Carrier and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights, who extended their winning streak to five games. Eichel added an assist, and Alex Pietrangelo helped set up all three Vegas goals, raising his assist total this season to nine. Logan Thompson made 19 saves. Marcus Johansson and Trevor van Riemsdyk scored for Washington. Charlie L

  • Former Team Canada and Whitecaps women's soccer coach Bob Birarda sentenced to 2 years

    Former Team Canada and Vancouver Whitecaps women's soccer coach Bob Birarda has been sentenced to two years less a day, consisting of 16 months of jail time, followed by eight months of house arrest. He was also handed three years probation. Birarda listened to the decision from a chair at the front of a North Vancouver provincial courtroom, wearing a dark blue blazer and grey pants. At the conclusion of the hearing, he was put in handcuffs and led out by a sheriff. In her reasons, Judge Deanne

  • Auger-Aliassime beats French veteran Simon, advances to Paris quarterfinals

    PARIS — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the quarterfinals of the Paris Masters tennis tournament and increased his winning streak to 15 matches with a 6-1, 6-3 win over French wild-card Gilles Simon on Thursday. Auger-Aliassime, seeking his fourth straight tournament win, took control of the match early. He had seven aces and broke Simon twice on five chances while not facing break point himself in a dominant first set. After the eight-seeded Auger-Aliassime and Simon traded holds e

  • Canadian women look to defy the odds and upset England at Rugby World Cup

    While the bookies and most everyone else expect top-ranked England to cruise to the Rugby World Cup title, Canada coach Kevin Rouet says his team has something to say about that. The third-ranked Canadian women look to derail England's championship run when the two teams face off Friday night at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand. The top-ranked Red Roses, essentially a fully professional side, have won 29 straight since a 28-13 loss to New Zealand in July 2019 at the Women's Super Series in Chu

  • 'He should be in that question': Scottie Barnes on Siakam getting MVP chants

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses his improved shooting, why Pascal Siakam belongs in the MVP conversation and more.

  • Lee, Nelson lead surging Islanders to 5-2 win over Blues

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Anders Lee and Brock Nelson each had a goal and an assist, sending the surging New York Islanders to a 5-2 victory Thursday night over the reeling St. Louis Blues. The Islanders have won five consecutive games while the Blues have lost six straight in regulation for the first time since February 2018. The Blues, who opened the season with three wins, have been outscored 30-11 during their downturn. Kyle Palmieri and Josh Bailey also scored for the Islanders. Jean-Gabriel Pageau

  • Quebec CEGEP probes 'unacceptable' incident involving men's hockey team

    A junior college in Quebec is investigating after members of the school's men's hockey squad allegedly engaged in "unacceptable'' behaviour during a private event. Cégep de Saint-Hyacinthe, located in the municipality that bears the same name about 65 kilometres east of Montreal, says the unspecified incident contravened rules put in place by the coach and the school. College spokesperson Annie Hulmann is declining to discuss the nature of the allegations, but she says they occurred at a private

  • NFL playoff picture: NFC will be a wild race to the finish

    The NFC is surprisingly more competitive than the AFC this year, in particular the East division, which could potentially see all four teams qualify for the NFL playoffs.

  • Ottawa's Dabroswki, Mexico's Olmos stay alive in WTA Finals doubles tournament

    FORT WORTH, Texas — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos stayed alive in the WTA Finals doubles tournament with a 7-6 (5), 2-6, 12-10 win over Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko and Ukraine's Lyudmyla Kichenok on Thursday. Dabrowski and Olmos saved match point in the tiebreak and evened their record in the group of the year-end tournament at 1-1. The pair rebounded after losing 7-5, 6-0 to Beatriz Haddad Maia and Anna Danilina in their opening match on Tuesday. Ostapenko and Kic

  • Veteran running back Harris resumes practising with Toronto Argonauts

    TORONTO — Andrew Harris has resumed practising with the Toronto Argonauts. The veteran Canadian running back was back on the practice field Friday after missing Toronto's final 10 regular-season games following surgery for a torn pectoral muscle. He was injured in the Argos' 34-27 loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Aug. 12 and the initial prognosis was Harris's year was done. Toronto (11-7) finished atop the East Division standings for a second straight year to earn an opening-round playoff bye.

  • PHF commissioner Carey hopes to work with PWHPA for 'greater good' of women's hockey

    As women's hockey settles back into a normal schedule, its two biggest factions remain separate. The Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association, a union made up of most North American national-team players, played its first showcase of the year last month. It returns Friday for a series of six games through the weekend in Truro, N.S., with live coverage available across CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem. Meanwhile, the Premier Hockey Federation, a professional league featuring s

  • Flames handed third consecutive loss as Predators cruise to 4-1 victory

    CALGARY — Filip Forsberg and Matt Duchene each recorded a goal and an assist on Thursday night to lead the Nashville Predators to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames who have now lost three in a row. Mark Jankowski and Roman Josi also scored for Nashville (4-6-1). With Juuse Saros getting the night off, Kevin Lankinen made 29 stops to earn the win for Nashville. The Predators had lost seven of their previous eight (1-6-1) after opening the season with back-to-back wins against the San Jose Sharks