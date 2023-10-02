Check your tickets! Unclaimed Powerball play worth $50K was sold in this Kentucky city

No one in Kentucky won the jackpot for the Sept. 30 Powerball drawing, but one lucky player who purchased their ticket at a gas station in Paris still won big.

That’s according to the Kentucky Lottery, which revealed Monday a winning ticket worth $50,000 sold there.

According to Travis Ragsdale, the Kentucky Lottery’s director of communications and public relations, the winning ticket sold at the Speedway on Main Street in Paris, and the winner has not yet claimed the ticket. So if you did purchase a Powerball play from that location, you might want to check your numbers. Here’s how.

How do I check if I won anything playing the Powerball?

There are several different ways to check if you’re a winner.

One quick way is to go to KyLottery.com and check your numbers there. You can look at drawings within the last 180 days, which is how long Kentucky Powerball winners have to claim their prize. You can also just enter your numbers and check them with the click of a button.

You can also download the official Kentucky Lottery App and scan your ticket with your phone. Other than that, you can find self-scanners at state lottery retailers, just be sure to review the Kentucky Lottery’s security recommendations to protect your claim.

The winning numbers for the Sept. 30 drawing are 19, 30, 37, 44, 46 and Powerball of 22.

What should I do if I won the Powerball?

The Kentucky Lottery recommends you first sign the back of your ticket in order to protect your claim. Also make sure to keep the ticket in a secure location.

Next, make your way to its headquarters in Louisville to collect your prize in person, which is required for prizes of more than $25,000.

How big is the Powerball now?

The Powerball jackpot has grown to an estimated $1.04 billion, the fourth largest in the game’s history, ahead of Monday night’s drawing.

JACKPOT TIME You don't want to miss this one! Tonight's Powerball Jackpot is an electrifying $1.04 BILLION! Have you purchased your tickets yet? Secure tickets online now: https://t.co/WLtQX8YOFX pic.twitter.com/1extzpNiTd — Kentucky Lottery (@kylottery) October 2, 2023

You can play the Powerball online at KYLottery.com or buy your ticket at an authorized retailer. Plays are $2, and you can spend one extra dollar for a Power Play, which multiplies your winnings but not the jackpot itself.

You can watch the drawing on the official Powerball website. Powerball drawings take place every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

Do you have a question about the lottery in Kentucky for our service journalism team? We’d like to hear from you. Fill out our Know Your Kentucky form or email ask@herald-leader.com.