Check your tickets. A six-figure winning lottery game was sold in South Carolina

Anyone who bought a Palmetto Cash 5 lottery game before Wednesday’s drawing needs to check their tickets. That’s because a ticket won a six-figure grand prize, South Carolina Education Lottery officials said in a Thursday news release.

The $200,000 winning Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was sold at the 3 Way Food Mart gas station/convenience store at 755 Silver Bluff Road in Aiken, according to the release.

The winning numbers — 4, 29, 30, 32, 33, and Power-Up: 2 — were drawn Wednesday.

The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers drawn to win the game’s top prize, according to the release. Because the ticket buyer purchased the Powered-Up option for another $1, it doubled the original $100,000 prize to $200,000, lottery officials said.

The winner has 180 days to claim the prize, according to lottery officials.

The winner will be allowed to retain some privacy, as South Carolina is one of 11 states — along with Arizona, Delaware, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, New Jersey, North Dakota, Ohio, Texas and Virginia — that allow lottery winners to remain anonymous.

“Sign the back of your ticket and put it in a safe location until you’re ready to come forward to claim the prize,” lottery officials said.

For complete information on claiming prizes, go to sceducationlottery.com.

The odds of winning $200,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 878,399-to-1, according to the release.

The convenience store will receive a commission of $2,000 for selling the winning ticket when it is turned into lottery officials.

In addition to the $200,000 winning game, more than 4,300 other players in South Carolina won prizes in Wednesday’s drawing, according to the release.