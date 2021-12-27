Check out the swag Kansas City Chiefs players received for winning the AFC West

In September, wide receiver Josh Gordon was reinstated by the NFL and could have signed with any team.

Gordon chose the Chiefs and explained why

“Kansas City, for an offensive player right now, and the offensive climate we have in the NFL, is a dream destination,” Gordon told reporters. “It was an easy decision to make.

“I knew nothing about the city. I just knew there was a good group of guys here. The camaraderie, the family-life environment —when I got here, I knew immediately this was a place that could look out for me, take care of me, and I could reciprocate that back and come in and do my job and make it easy on myself.”

Gordon chose wisely as the Chiefs were the first AFC team to clinch a playoff berth thanks to Sunday’s win over the Steelers. Gordon showed off the caps and T-shirts he and his Chiefs teammates received for winning the division.

Others shared a look at the swag, too:

Byron Pringle wearing his brand new 'Chiefs Run The West' T-shirt pic.twitter.com/q5p8DX91CV — Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) December 27, 2021