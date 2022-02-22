Check out the new snow at Lake Tahoe ski resort – a welcome 12 inches overnight

Snow fell once again Monday and Tuesday morning in the Lake Tahoe area.

After a dry January, snow blanketed Sierra Nevada ski resorts, with Palisades Tahoe receiving 12 inches on the upper mountain.

The storm brought the resort’s season snowfall total to 284 inches and its base depth to 106 inches.

The weather forecast calls for snow to continue throughout Tuesday, with a possible 1 to 3 inches accumulating before the lifts close at 4 pm., according to the Palisades Tahoe news release.

Temperatures are expected to stay cold for the rest of the week, and there may be a few more inches of snowfall next week.