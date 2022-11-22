Check out the preview for Fort Worth-area teams during the third round of the playoffs

Outside of playing for a state championship, the one week most coaches dream of having is when they get to practice during the Thanksgiving week.

I mean at that point, there’s a lot to be thankful for, right?

Here we are with turkey on Thursday and football games on Friday and Saturday as teams continue the season with the regional semifinals. It doesn’t get much better than this.

Take a look at some notable facts, top games and players to watch in the Fort Worth-area:

Number

56

Keller plays Lewisville in the third round of the Class 6A D1 playoffs Saturday morning at Choctaw Stadium in Arlington. It is the first time Keller is in the third round of the football playoffs since 1966.

The Indians beat Ranger 56 years ago in Class 1A.

Keller beat Midland Legacy 23-21 in the area championship, which was the first time the Indians played in the second round since 2003. Tre Guerra threw for 135 yards and a touchdown to David Wagner. Cameron Rayford rushed for two scores and Jayden Hart had 104 yards rushing.

Tre’ Griffiths had three catches for 101 yards.

The Indians beat Euless Trinity 17-10 in bi-district.

Keller has won five in a row and enter the week averaging 33 points per game this season.

Skol Vikings

No, we’re not talking about the Minnesota Vikings, who took a beating to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

We’re talking about the Nolan Catholic Vikings, who are in the state semifinals of the TAPPS Division 1 playoffs. Despite a 4-8 record, Nolan faces Plano Prestonwood on Saturday in Birdville with the winner clinching a spot in the championship game.

The Vikings picked up one of the best wins in Week 1 around the area, 37-21 over All Saints, but fell on hard times with seven straight losses to drop them to 1-7. It included a 42-7 defeat to Prestonwood in Week 8.

Things didn’t get better when they lost 20-19 to Addison Trinity in the final regular season game. But since, Nolan has won two playoff games, 42-6 over Tomball Concordia and then 38-24 against Antonian Prep last week.

Cole Matsuda threw for 110 yards and a touchdown to Antonio Hall. DK Smittick ran for 191 yards and two scores and Robert Jones added 158 yards and two scores.

Nolan is getting hot at the right time.

Top 5 games

Aledo (10-2) vs. Midlothian (12-0)

6 p.m. Friday, Midlothian ISD Stadium

After dropping the first two games of the season, the Aledo Bearcats have won 10 straight. It’s the 10th straight season that Aledo is playing in the third round of the football playoffs.

The Bearcats are averaging 46 points per game this season. They have beaten Killeen Shoemaker and Lubbock-Cooper in the postseason.

Look for Hauss Hejny, Hawk Patrick-Daniels and Jalen Pope to highlight the offense.

The Midlothian Panthers continue to have their best season since 1984. They have beaten Justin Northwest and Amarillo in the playoffs. They scored at least 50 points in both games. Midlothian has rushed for 3,979 yards led by Chad Ragle and De’ago Benson, both who are over 1,000 yards this season.

This will go down to the wire, give me Aledo 35-34.

Shoemaker defensive end Zavian Tibbs (15) reaches in for Aledo running back Hawk Patrick-Daniels (1) in the first half of a Class 5A D1 bi-district football game between Killeen Shoemaker and Aledo at Bearcat Stadium in Aledo, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. Aledo led Shoemaker 28-0 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)

Mansfield Timberview (12-0) vs. Frisco Reedy (12-0)

3 p.m. Friday, Pennington Field, Bedford

There are only five games in the state this week featuring two undefeated teams and the Wolves and Lions are fortunate enough to be one of them.

In fact, it’s the only game with undefeated teams in the two largest classifications.

Timberview has beaten Frisco Heritage and Barbers Hill in the postseason. The Wolves have allowed under 14 points per game this season. The Wolves have rushed for nearly 3,500 yards led by Javeon Madison, Javis Reed and Cameron Bates.

Reedy rallied to beat Lancaster 30-27 in overtime for the area championship. The Lions are led by quarterback Caleb Deal and running back Dennis Moody. The defense has over 30 sacks and 15 takeaways. Dixon Hudson leads the team in sacks and tackles for loss.

Reedy gets its first loss while Timberview stays undefeated 35-28.

Timberview running back Jarvis Reed (1) takes the handoff from quarterback Zuric Humes (17) in the first half of a high school football game at Vernon Newsom Stadium in Mansfield Texas, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Timberview led Newman Smith 36-8 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)

Byron Nelson (11-1) vs. Denton Guyer (12-0)

2 p.m. Saturday, Ford Center, Frisco

The Bobcats and Wildcats meet in the regional semifinals for the second straight season. Last year, upset minded Byron led 36-35 after three quarters, but Guyer won 43-36.

Jake Wilson threw for 291 yards and three touchdowns while Byron rushed for over 200 yards.

Wilson opened the playoffs with 448 yards and six touchdowns against Boswell. The Bobcats then beat Eastwood 35-28 in the area championship. Wilson has thrown for over 40 TDs this season. The offense is led by Wilson, Aaron Darden, Gavin McCurley and Landon Ransom-Goelz. The defense is led by Ashton Williams and Owen Flores.

Guyer beat Highland Park 63-42 in area behind Jackson Arnold’s six touchdown performance. The state’s No. 1 ranked quarterback rushed for over 100 yards and four scores. Trey Joyner added 109 yards and one TD.

Byron is one of the highest scoring offenses in the state and will be tested against a Guyer D led by 4-star Notre Dame commit Peyton Bowen and 4-star prospect Eli Bowen.

This will be another close one, Guyer 42-35.

Byron Nelson’s Aaron Darden (2) outruns the defense of Southlake Carroll defensive back Connor Hill (21) in the first half of a District 4-6A football game at Dragon Stadium in Southlake, Texas, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Carroll led Byron Nelson 21-13 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)

North Crowley (12-0) vs. Prosper (11-1)

3 p.m. Saturday, Choctaw Stadium, Arlington

Dejuan Lacy scored the go-ahead rushing touchdown with 34 seconds left to beat Pebble Hills 49-42 that sent the Panthers to their first area round championship since they won the state title in 2003.

The Panthers are averaging 42 points per game and their defense continues to be one the best in the metroplex as they’ve held their opponents to under 20 a game.

Lacy is on a roll as he rushed for well over 200 yards and four touchdowns in the bi-district round against Timber Creek. But don’t forget quarterback Chris Jimerson and big target Ka’Morreun Pimpton.

Plus North Crowley’s defense is stacked with the likes of 4-star Texas commit S’Maje Burrell and Anthony Toliver.

Prosper has only lost to undefeated Denton Guyer in district, but since is riding an 8-game winning streak. The Eagles are coming off playoff wins over Plano (28-3) and South Grand Prairie (38-26).

Against SGP, Harrison Rosar threw for 319 yards and two touchdowns while Prentice Sanders rushed for 137 and two scores. Nathan Tenbarge caught five passes for 110 yards and one touchdown for the Eagles.

North Crowley stays unbeaten, give me the Panthers 31-28.

Lovejoy’s Chase Bogle, left is stiff-armed by North Crowley quarterback Chris Jimerson as he scrambles out of the backfield for extra yards in the first quarter of Thursday’s September 8, 2022 football game at Crowley ISD Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. Special/Bob Haynes

Argyle (12-0) vs. Grapevine (11-1)

6 p.m. Friday, Dragon Stadium, Southlake

Argyle, the No. 1 team in the state in Class 5A D2, won a defensive battle 7-0 over Wichita Falls Rider last week. The Eagles forced four turnovers and Landon Farris had the lone touchdown run.

The win set up a rematch against Grapevine.

The Eagles beat the Mustangs 31-15 in Grapevine in Week 3. RJ Bunnell had 162 yards rushing and two touchdowns in the win. Jaaqwan Felton, who had two picks against Rider, had a pick against Grapevine.

Sammy Kelley caught both touchdowns for the Mustangs while Parker Polk rushed for 133 yards on 15 carries.

Despite the low-scoring effort last week, Argyle still averages 38.5 points per game this season. Grapevine averages 44 a game. The Mustangs defeated Abilene Cooper 38-21 in the area championship.

Look for both run games to shine again, but give me Argyle 28-24.

Argyle running back RJ Bunnell (11) scampers to the sidelines for a gain in the second half of a high school football game at Mustang-Panther Stadium in Grapevine, Texas, Friday, Sept. 09, 2022. Argyle defeated Grapevine 31-15. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)

Here are 30 Fort Worth-area players to watch:

Parker Polk, Sr., RB, Grapevine

Phillip Hamilton, Sr., QB, Burleson Centennial

Owen Allen, Sr., RB, Carroll

Preston Escobar, Sr., QB, Decatur

Damion Moore, Sr., RB, Lake Worth

Dejuan Lacy, Sr., RB, North Crowley

Jaaqwan Felton, Sr., DB, Argyle

Kaden Brown, Sr., QB, Midlothian Heritage

Jake Wilson, Sr, QB, Byron Nelson

Chad Ragle, Sr., QB, Midlothian

Tre Guerra, Sr., QB, Keller

Jaylen Spriggs, Sr., QB, All Saints

RJ Bunnell, Sr., RB, Argyle

S’Maje Burrell, Sr., LB, North Crowley

Jarvis Reed, Sr., RB, Timberview

Aaron Darden, Sr., RB, Byron Nelson

De’ago Benson, Sr., RB, Midlothian

Javeon Madison, Sr., RB, Timberview

Hudson White, Sr., QB, Glen Rose

DK Smittick, Sr., RB, Nolan Catholic

Kason English, Sr., WR/DB, Grandview

Landon Thigpen, Jr., RB, Godley

Graham Knowles, Jr., QB, Carroll

Hawk Patrick-Daniels, Jr., RB, Aledo

Nate Palmer, Jr., RB, Decatur

Carson Finney, Jr., DB/WR, Brock

Aidan Hicks, Jr., DB/RB, Burleson Centennial

Chris Jimerson, Soph., QB, North Crowley

Hogan Nelson, Soph., QB, Fort Worth Christian

Peyton Brown, Soph., RB, Tolar